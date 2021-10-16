Historic nursing home set to be conserved

A cluster of buildings in Upper Thomson Road that has served as a safe haven for the vulnerable for more than eight decades is set to be conserved.

The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) yesterday announced its proposal to conserve six buildings and an entrance archway belonging to St Theresa's Home.

The structures, which include a chapel, dormitory blocks and an administration building, have stood since 1937 when the home moved from a small facility in Derbyshire Road that it had occupied since its inception in 1935.

URA said the move is in recognition of the buildings' historical, architectural and social significance, as well as their contribution to the sense of identity and character of the Upper Thomson area.

They were designed by pioneer architect Ho Kwong Yew, and are a rare, intact example of a pre-war purpose-built welfare home, said URA.

At its genesis, the home was known as the Little Sisters of the Poor Home for the Aged, named after the Little Sisters of the Poor, a Roman Catholic order of nuns that established it. The nuns ran the home for 68 years, taking in the aged sick regardless of religion or ethnicity - against the norm during the colonial era.

After the order left Singapore in 2003, Catholic Welfare Services - the social service arm of the Catholic Church here - took over management of the home and renamed it St Theresa's Home.

Several other buildings in the compound were not included in the proposal. They were built in the 1960s and 1970s, and will be redeveloped as part of upcoming plans for the site, said a URA spokesman.

URA said its proposal is supported by the site's owner, the Titular Roman Catholic Archbishop of Singapore. It added that the owner has plans for adaptive reuse of the buildings that have been proposed for conservation, as part of its redevelopment plans for the site.

This may involve housing an archdiocesan heritage centre, church archives, church organisations' offices and a priests' retirement home in the conserved buildings.

"(This) allows the site to cater to modern needs while safeguarding its rich heritage," said URA.

A Catholic Church spokesman said the chapel will continue to function as one, while the specific uses for the other buildings that will be conserved are still being planned. The entrance arch will be moved to an appropriate alternative location on site, he said.

The Catholic Foundation had previously announced its intentions to redevelop the plot of land occupied by St Theresa's Home to house the Catholic Hub - a centre for the archdiocese's activities.

The spokesman said the hub will bring various church organisations together for programmes and activities. Redevelopment works will begin in the second half of next year and will be done by end-2025.

The Catholic Welfare Services is planning to relocate St Theresa's Home to another site with more facilities and more beds that will be ready around end-2026.

Conservation specialist Ho Weng Hin welcomed URA's move, saying the existence of such an intact site on prime land is unusual.

He also praised the decision to conserve not just one building but several that were most significant, as these buildings accrue value in a group, and together tell the story of how the various structures served different purposes for the home.

He added that the conservation would also recognise the Aw brothers Boon Haw and Boon Par - philanthropists whose donation made the home's building possible.

Another site that is yet to be conserved directly links St Theresa's architect Ho Kwong Yew and the Aw brothers: Mr Ho had designed pavilions and a mansion for Haw Par Villa, which Mr Aw Boon Haw built for his brother in the 1930s.

The proposal to conserve the six buildings and the entrance archway was published yesterday and will be open for public feedback and comments until Nov 13.