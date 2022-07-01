Hiring for SAF's new cyber service to start this month

The Singapore Armed Forces' new fourth service will commence hiring within weeks, while its core training and operations facilities such as a new digital operations centre and a facility to host multilateral cyber exercises will also be set up in the same timeframe.

The Ministry of Defence said yesterday that it will be proposing legislation in Parliament next week to officially set up the Digital and Intelligence Service (DIS). If approved, the DIS could hold its inauguration parade as early as the year end.

This comes some three months after Mindef first said at the ministry's budget debate in March that it is creating a new standalone service to better coordinate and improve Singapore's cyber defence and intelligence gathering.

More details about the size of the force, its uniform and insignia will be made known to the public later.

Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen revealed these during an interview yesterday ahead of the 55th anniversary of the SAF, where he reiterated Singapore's need for the new service given recent geopolitical developments such as the continued cyber attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure.

The bolstering of Singapore's military capabilities comes amid increased contestation following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Dr Ng said the rhetoric around international collaboration has become more aligned with countries' ideologies and values, rather than the realpolitik approach mainly taken in the past few decades.

"There will be no more thought of cooperation, let alone integration. There are shades of the 1930s when Germany invaded Czechoslovakia, and Asia is not immune," Dr Ng said.

"Already, alliances are reshaping in Asia, either newly formed or strengthened along different fault lines... as different countries change their calculus of geopolitics - the prism which they use to see another country, whether it is likely (a) friend or foe."

The DIS' new Digital Ops-Tech Centre will be a coordinating space for Singapore's digital expertise, with the SAF partnering the defence technology community, the Government's other digital agencies, academia and industry.

Meanwhile, a new Centre of Excellence for Cyber Range will train DIS operatives. Mindef said it will be capable of simulating a suite of realistic scenarios such as enterprise information systems and critical information systems. It will also host exercises with commercial and military partners, here and from overseas.

The SAF will also be appointing a Chief Digitalisation Officer (CDO) to lead and drive the SAF's digital transformation. The CDO - distinct from the DIS chief - will set priorities and targets across the SAF for digitalisation, and will report to the Chief of Defence Force.

With Covid-19 now in the SAF's rear-view mirror, Dr Ng said overseas exercises have resumed and will match or exceed pre-pandemic levels, with some 4,000 troops to go overseas later in the year for training in Australia and hundreds more to Brunei once exercises there resume next month.