Hiring for SAF's new cyber service to start in July, command centre for digital ops to be set up

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Armed Forces' new fourth service will commence hiring within weeks, while its core training and operations facilities such as a new command centre for digital operations and a facility to host multilateral cyber exercises will also be set up in the same time frame.

The Ministry of Defence said on Thursday (June 30) that it will be proposing legislation in Parliament next week to officially set up the Digital and Intelligence Service (DIS). If this change to the constitution is approved, it will pave the way for the DIS to hold its inauguration parade as early as the year-end.

This come three months after Mindef first announced its intention to create a new standalone service meant to better coordinate and improve Singapore's cyber defence and intelligence gathering in March, during the ministry's budget debate.

More details about the size of the force, its uniform and insignia will be made known to the public later.

Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen revealed these during an interview with the media in conjunction with the 55th anniversary of the SAF on Thursday (June 30), where he reiterated Singapore's need for the new service given recent geopolitical developments such as the continued cyber attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure.

The bolstering of Singapore's military capabilities comes amid increased contestation following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February. Dr Ng said the rhetoric around international collaboration has become more aligned with countries' ideologies and values, rather than the realpolitik approach mainly taken in the past few decades.

"There will be no more thought of cooperation, let alone integration. There are shades of the 1930s when Germany invaded Czechoslovakia, and Asia is not immune," Dr Ng said.

"Already, alliances are reshaping in Asia, either newly formed or strengthened along different fault lines. I'm sure the reconfigurations are ongoing as we speak, as different countries change their calculus of geopolitics - the prism which they use to see another country, whether it is likely (a) friend or foe."

The DIS's new digital command centre - the Digital Ops-Tech Centre - will be a coordinating space for Singapore's digital expertise, with SAF partnering the defence technology community, the Government's other digital agencies, academia and industry.

Meanwhile, a new Centre of Excellence for Cyber Range will be the focus of many DIS operatives' training. Mindef said it will be capable of simulating a suite of realistic scenarios such as enterprise information systems and critical information systems and will host exercises with commercial and military partners, here and from overseas.

Dr Ng said the chief of the fourth arm will be appointed at the end of the year, and that DIS will form its own National Day Parade contingent by next year, to march alongside contingents from other arms in the army, air force and navy.