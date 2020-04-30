Hint of measures having an impact as virus cases in Singapore top 15,000

Singapore reported a further 690 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, pushing the total past 15,000, as the country approaches its first full month under the circuit breaker measures.

With 11 cases among Singaporeans, permanent residents and work pass holders in the community yesterday, and the Ministry of Health noting that the average number of unlinked cases in the community has dropped from 17 cases a day two weeks ago to nine cases a day in the past week, there are signs that the tightened measures are having an impact.

Foreign workers in dormitories continue to form a large majority of the cases, accounting for 660 of the new cases. There were also five new clusters, many of them industrial buildings. A total of 62 cases were discharged yesterday.

Globally, there are now more than 3.16 million cases, with the cases in the United States making up nearly one third of all reported patients. Cases in the US yesterday topped one million, with nearly 60,000 deaths.