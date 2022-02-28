Hindu temple in Marsiling opens up new $4.2m annex for public use

People of all races and religions are welcome to use the space in a newly opened four-storey extension of the Sri Siva-Krishna Temple in Marsiling, said the temple's management committee.

The extension includes a multi-purpose hall that can seat up to 250 people, classrooms, a dance studio and a roof terrace. The management committee envisions it as a place for community events such as dance classes, yoga and weddings.

About 100 attendees comprising grassroots leaders, sponsors and devotees witnessed the annex's official opening yesterday morning.

Mr T. Suresh Kumar, 49, honorary president of Sri Siva-Krishna Temple's management committee, told the media: "The notion that most people carry is that this is a Hindu temple and is only for Indians and Hindus. Being a multiracial society... we don't want to be so restricted.

"The religious aspect is there, but this area can be non-religious. We would like to work with the community centres, various self-help groups and the grassroots to see how we can help the community as a whole."

Sri Siva-Krishna Temple was founded in 1962 and moved to its current Marsiling Rise site in 1982. About 1,500 devotees visit the temple monthly.

Construction of the $4.2 million annex began in August 2019 and was completed in September last year.

It was built with the help of about 65 sponsors, including engineering and design companies, individuals and families, as well as local businesses, who were recognised during the event yesterday.

Minister for Home Affairs and Law K. Shanmugam was the guest of honour at the event. Senior Minister of State for Defence and Manpower Zaqy Mohamad was also in attendance.

Speaking to the media, Mr Shanmugam noted that several of the sponsor companies were of diverse races.

"Usually in the temples, the whole concept is that they serve not just a religious purpose, but also the broader social and mental health and well-being of the community... It's good that they are opening it up, as most temples do, regardless of race, language and religion," he said.

Mr Shanmugam added: "This will help them serve the community better and more deeply."

Those interested in booking spaces in the new annex can call the temple on 6368-0030 or e-mail admin@srisivakrishnatemple.com