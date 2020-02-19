Hindu priests urged to stop applying holy ash on devotees' foreheads

Hindu temple priests have been encouraged not to apply holy ash on devotees' foreheads for the time being amid the Covid-19 outbreak, Hindu Endowments Board chief executive officer Raja Segar said yesterday.

Priests have also been encouraged to avoid hand contact with devotees and to wash their hands more frequently.

Mr Segar was speaking at a briefing for temple leaders on precautionary measures being taken by the board to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The board has distributed a kit containing supplies such as hand soap and sanitiser, thermometers and surface disinfectants to all 24 Hindu temples in Singapore.

The kits cost $60,000 in total.

Minister for Communications and Information S. Iswaran, who was also at the briefing yesterday at Sri Srinivasa Perumal Temple in Serangoon Road, said it was a "very good initiative" by the board.

He said: "It has gathered leaders from the Hindu temples and shared with them the precautionary measures they can take. At the same time, they have also used their resources to procure various supplies which the temples can use. I think that's important because some of them are finding it difficult to get some products that they need."

At the Sri Srinivasa Perumal Temple, advisories in English and Tamil have been put up to remind devotees of the dos and don'ts which include the washing of hands and feet with soap before or after entering the temple, using hand sanitiser before visiting the temple office, not lingering in groups in and around the temple, and refraining from visiting the temple if one is unwell.

Priests have also been encouraged to avoid hand contact with devotees and to wash their hands more frequently.

Staff and volunteers at the temple will conduct temperature checks on the devotees before they enter the temple. Staff and priests will also have their temperatures checked twice daily.