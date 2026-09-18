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Hindu fire-walking festival to be live-streamed on YouTube and Facebook

Devotees crossing the fire pit at Sri Mariamman Temple during the annual theemithi vizha, or fire walking festival, on Oct 12, 2025.

SINGAPORE – The Hindu Endowments Board (HEB) on Sept 18 urged devotees to watch the live-stream of the upcoming Hindu fire-walking festival on its social media platforms.

The annual festival, also known as theemithi vizha, will take place on Nov 1 at Sri Mariamman Temple located at 244 South Bridge Road.

The live-stream of the procession will be broadcast on HEB’s YouTube and Facebook channels on that day.

In a statement on Sept 18, the board said that devotees who wish to take part in the paalkudam, angaprathachanam and kumbiduthandam rituals, or walk on or around the fire pit, must register at https://heb.org.sg .

Online registration opens on Sept 24 and will close on Oct 31 at 11pm. The three rituals can be performed from Oct 17, with HEB saying devotees must read the conditions for participation in the festival before booking their preferred religious services and time slots.

They may also contact Sri Mariamman Temple’s office on 6223-4064 for enquiries.

There will be no direct walk-in ticket sales at the temple for participation in the rituals, the board added.

The three-month-long festival begins with kodiyetram, or festival flag hoisting, on Aug 17.

The devotees perform the rituals to fulfil vows they have made.

The paalkudam ceremony involves carrying milk pots as an act of devotion.

During the angaprathachanam, devotees lie on the ground with their arms outstretched in prayer, and roll around the temple premises.

To perform the kumbiduthandam, devotees walk around the temple premises, prostrating in prayer every three steps.

On Nov 1, the foot procession for male participants walking on the fire pit will start from Sri Srinivasa Perumal Temple in Serangoon Road and end at Sri Mariamman Temple.