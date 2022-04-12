Highest dispute sum handled by Singapore arbitration centre in 2021 more than double year before's

SINGAPORE - High-value cases have continued to land at the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC), with the largest sum in dispute in a single case last year being US$1.95 billion (S$2.64 billion), more than double the highest dispute case value it saw in 2020.

The non-profit institution, which provides arbitration services to the global business community, has also seen the number of cases doubling in the past decade.

Last year, SIAC saw its third-highest caseload in its 30 years with 469 new cases, with the total sum in dispute totalling US$6.54 billion (S$ 8.85 billion).

These figures were released by the SIAC in its 2021 annual report released on Tuesday (April 12).

Speaking at the SIAC's annual appreciation event held at Maxwell Chambers on Tuesday, SIAC chairman, Senior Counsel Davinder Singh, said Singapore is known for its adherence to its rule of law as well as the importance it places on integrity.

"Our executive understands the importance of international arbitration and makes sure that policies and laws are constantly changed and updated so that we are ahead of the game," said Mr Singh.

Ms Lucy Reed, president of the court of arbitration of SIAC, said last year's results are heartening and the quality of SIAC's service will continue to be improved.

Last year, 86 per cent of the new cases filed at SIAC were international cases, with India, China, and the United States topping the foreign user rankings.

SIAC also saw an increase in the number of parties from Hong Kong, Malaysia, South Korea, United Arab Emirates, Ukraine, and Vietnam compared to 2020.

Singapore is an increasingly popular choice for resolving cross-border disputes, given its neutrality, said Mr Shaun Leong, a partner in the international arbitration and litigation team at Withers KhattarWong LLP.

Mr Leong said: "This complements the rising trend of selecting Singapore law as the governing law for cross-border contracts, given the certainty of our laws."

The SIAC also provides a clear schedule of fees for high value disputes, which is important for budgeting, said Mr Nandakumar Renganathan, partner and deputy head of RHTLaw Asia's litigation and dispute resolution practice.