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The temporary metered fare adjustments were originally set to end on Nov 30.

SINGAPORE – ComfortDelGro, Strides Premier and GrabCab customers will continue paying elevated fares until Feb 28, 2027 , with the three operators extending their temporary fare surcharges as fuel costs remain high.

First introduced in March, the adjustments were originally set to end on Nov 30.

In separate Facebook announcements on Nov 20 , all three companies confirmed the extension, stating that the full surcharge amount goes directly to drivers to offset elevated fuel costs.

Flag-down rates remain unchanged across all three operators.

Singapore’s largest taxi operator ComfortDelGro said it will keep its increase on distance and waiting rates until Feb 28.

The rate, which is charged at various points of a trip, ranges from 27 cents for regular and larger taxis to 39 cents for limousine cabs .

There will be no changes to flag-down rates, the operator said.

Its temporary driver fee for flat-fare trips – covering app bookings, cross-border rides, limousine services and hourly charters – will also stay in place till Feb 28.

Commuters pay an extra 50 cents for fares under $15, and 80 cents for fares of $15 and above.

To support drivers, ComfortDelGro said that the “full amount goes directly to drivers to help with fuel costs”.

On Nov 20, SMRT-owned Strides Premier also shared on Facebook that it is extending the temporary one-cent increase on distance and waiting rates for all metered trips until Feb 28, 2027, with no changes to their flag-down fee .

With the adjustment, passengers will continue to pay 27 cents for every 400m or less up to 10km, every 350m or less beyond 10km, and for every 45 seconds of waiting time.

“The full amount collected from this adjustment will be passed directly to driver‑partners to help offset higher fuel expenses,” Strides Premier said.

GrabCab’s extension applies exclusively to metered taxi rides, whether hailed on the street or booked through the Grab app.

GrabCab passengers will continue paying 27 cents – up from 26 cents before March 30 – for every 400m, up to the first 10km of the journey; every 350m thereafter; and also for every 45 seconds of waiting time.