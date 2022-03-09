High tea, art and clothes on sale to raise funds for women, kids who are domestic violence survivors

SINGAPORE - The public can now buy art, clothes and high tea to support women and children who may be survivors of domestic violence.

A Bouquet of Hearts campaign, by the Singapore Council of Women's Organisations (SCWO), will run until March 25 to raise funds in celebration of International Women's Day.

Things up for auction include paintings and artwork by survivors of violence and local budding artists, as well as apparel and artwork donated by local celebrities.

A Gift-It-Forward package consisting of a high tea set at Shangri-La Hotel can also be bought for and delivered to any woman.

Those who buy the set meal can also opt to gift the package to any of the four crisis shelters in Singapore for women and children who are survivors of violence, like the Star Shelter.

The SCWO has also curated Celebration Packages that feature dine-in meals and staycations at Shangri-La Hotel.

The funds raised will also go to other SCWO services, including free legal clinics and assistance for divorced women.

SCWO board president Junie Foo said: "This International Women's Day, we hope to encourage the community to recognise and appreciate the women around us, by contributing to SCWO's A Bouquet of Hearts campaign and help raise funds in order to continue and expand our work in the community."

The campaign will live stream its finale on March 25, with a last round of auction bidding and performances.

To support the campaign, the public can visit SCWO's website.