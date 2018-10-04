He's got the power

As an engineer, solving problems is Mr Muhammad Jazli Jumain’s forte.

The 28-year-old and his team are in charge of delivering projects for the power supply systems of new and existing railway lines for the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL) line.

For example, on a TEL project site that the Land Transport Authority (LTA) executive project engineer was managing recently, a shipment of crucial equipment did not arrive on site on time due to external logistical complications. This caused a snowball effect that delayed several subsequent operations and could have resulted in the entire project being set back by weeks.

But Mr Jazli, who takes such challenges in his stride, worked with his team to formulate an alternative delivery method, preparing a new timeline for all the contractors involved.

“The situation was made more challenging since other contractors and site constraints were involved,” he says.

Nonetheless, after several rounds of discussions with all stakeholders and contractors, the project was back on track — literally — with barely any delay.

Management role

A substantial portion of his job involves management, directing and supervising his appointed contractors on their respective projects, ensuring that they carry out manufacturing, site installation and testing works in a timely manner.

But even on his third year on the job, Mr Jazli also relishes the opportunity to get his hands dirty — for instance, when he was working on the testing and commissioning of high-voltage power systems for the TEL Stage 1 stations, a great deal of his time was spent on-site, personally supervising construction works and monitoring site progress, as well as ensuring that safety protocol was rigorously adhered to.

The experience gave him valuable hands-on exposure, as it supplemented his fundamental theoretical knowledge with more holistic work experience.

It also exposed him to the full suite of new technologies that LTA is implementing on its project sites, ranging from game-changing innovations like camera-equipped drones for site inspections to supplying staff with heavy-duty, camera-equipped tablets to take site records.

“Plus, it gave me a sense of fulfilment as I was able to see through the entire process of the project, from design development to the subsequent installation works, and finally to the successful commissioning of the systems,” he says.

Besides finding fulfilment in the job, he is happy that his work “is for the benefit and service of the nation and people”.

Though he already has a degree in electrical and electronic engineering from Nanyang Technological University, Mr Jazli is keen to keep improving, and plans to pursue a postgraduate course, with the blessing of his superiors.

“There are various schemes available in LTA to help employees upgrade themselves in terms of professional development, and I would like to use these opportunities to develop myself further,” he says. “Doing so would help me contribute more to LTA — and Singapore — in the years ahead.”