Heritage plan to study sites with links to colonial past

Several sites with ties to Singapore's colonial past are being studied as part of a heritage plan that will guide future developments.

The plan - known as the Heritage and Identity Structure Plan - was developed as part of a review of Singapore's long-term land use plans for the next 50 years and beyond.

Details of the heritage plan were announced by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) yesterday, including 19 areas with heritage value that are being studied.

Also in the plan are five "identity corridors", a new initiative aimed at strengthening the identity of distinctive places and safeguarding the nation's heritage.

The five corridors are Thomson-Kallang Corridor, an "inner ring" linking fringe districts around the city centre, the Geylang-Changi Corridor, which is known officially as Historic East, one spanning Singapore's southern coast, and the Rail Corridor.

In a speech yesterday, National Development Minister Desmond Lee said the authorities will "use thoughtful urban design to preserve and enhance the unique character" of these corridors, and also improve the pedestrian and cycling experience.

The coastal corridor that stretches from Marina Barrage to as far as West Coast will include a 10km waterfront promenade that links Marina Barrage to Keppel Harbour.

URA said it would seek ideas from the public to make this seafront promenade in the Greater Southern Waterfront a distinctive public space.

As for the 19 areas under study, they include several clusters of former government quarters, such as Hooper Road and Halifax Road in Novena and Goodwood Hill in Newton.

Also on the list are sites of defence and wartime importance such as Paya Lebar Air Base and Kent Ridge, alongside areas already identified for heritage studies such as Mount Pleasant and the former Turf Club in Bukit Timah.

URA said the heritage plan "will guide efforts to sustain, protect and enhance Singapore's heritage assets, including in the heartland and at distinctive streets".

International Council on Monuments and Sites Singapore president Yeo Kang Shua said enhancing these identity corridors is a long-term undertaking.