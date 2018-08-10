Here's a birthday to remember

The format for the annual National Day Parade (NDP) might seem similar year in, year out: military display, mass performances and, of course, fireworks.

But credit must go to the organisers and participants who worked hard to make yesterday's birthday bash a little special.

This year's NDP held at the Marina Bay floating platform (above) delivered a treat for the 25,000 spectators: a bigger aerial display by the air force, day-time fireworks, free-falling naval divers, and wing-suited Red Lions.

History was also made at Singapore's 53rd birthday with President Halimah Yacob, the country's first female head of state, in attendance.

A birthday comes and goes in 24 hours, but the act of remembering the country's past and celebrating its achievements will hopefully make an impact that lasts far longer.

Kor Kian Beng

