Her career at Jurong Bird Park takes flight with skills upgrade

When Ms Kimberly Wee, 31, joined Jurong Bird Park more than two years ago with no relevant experience, her plan was to work part-time while looking for other jobs.

But she switched to working full time after a month because she discovered she enjoyed the work and was able to learn the skills needed for her role as a junior birdkeeper.

She attended training in husbandry to learn what the birds eat, how to feed them and the different perches they need, for instance, as well as how to use devices to collect data on the birds' behaviour when the keepers are not around. The training was carried out both on the job and through in-house courses.

Thanks to a new competency framework in zoology launched last year by Wildlife Reserves Singapore (WRS), which manages Jurong Bird Park, Ms Wee is also looking forward to progressing to the next stage as a "keeper", the second of five levels.

"It's a lot clearer now and you can see where you're at and what skills you need to reach the next level," she said, adding that she next needs to learn how to train the birds.

WRS, the Attractions, Resorts and Entertainment Union and the Singapore Manual and Mercantile Workers' Union will be starting more training initiatives for all 1,100 WRS staff during the current lull period in the tourism industry.

WRS, which also operates the Singapore Zoo, Night Safari and River Safari, has seen a drop in visitorship levels as a result of the coronavirus outbreak and has cut down on part-timers and overtime work.

It had been working with the two unions through a company training committee formed last July to upgrade workers' skills.

WRS chief human resources officer Marcus Heng said this is part of the organisation's commitment to upgrade its workforce, especially in view of its digital transformation and innovation strategy, and the park's expected move to the Mandai precinct next year.

Staff have to participate in at least three learning activities a year, which can include e-learning and on-the-job training, he said.

"In a dynamic business and social environment where the only constant is change, it is imperative that we develop a workforce that embraces a lifelong learning culture," he added.