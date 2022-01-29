•Anti-Scam Hotline: 1800-722-6688 (9am - 5pm)
•National Care Hotline: 1800-202-6868 (8am - 12am)
MENTAL WELL-BEING
•Institute of Mental Health's Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222 (24 hours)
•Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444 (24 hours) /1-767 (24 hours)
•Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019
• Silver Ribbon Singapore: 6386-1928
•Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788
• Community Health Assessment Team 6493-6500/1
COUNSELLING
•TOUCHline (Counselling): 1800-377-2252
•TOUCH Care Line (for seniors, caregivers): 6804-6555
•Care Corner Counselling Centre: 1800-353-5800
ONLINE RESOURCES
•scamalert.sg
•scamshield.org.sg
•ncpc.org.sg
•mindline.sg
•stayprepared.sg/
mymentalhealth
•eC2.sg