Helping women balance work, family better

The Women's Wing and youth wing of the People's Action Party (PAP) have called for workplace anti-discrimination laws and full flexibility for couples to share parental leave.

These were some of the recommendations that the PAP groups proposed to help women balance their career advancement with family obligations, as well as promote more equal sharing of caregiving between men and women.

In a joint paper released yesterday, the PAP team noted that existing frameworks, such as those under the Employment Act, offer women some protection against discriminatory actions like being dismissed without cause while pregnant. But it said more needs to be done to further reduce workplace discrimination, such as legislating the Tripartite Guidelines on Fair Employment Practices to allow for stronger enforcement of these practices.

Said Jurong GRC MP Rahayu Mahzam at a press conference on the joint paper yesterday: "Women still face discrimination at their workplaces. They say they are passed over for promotions or not given opportunities because they are thought to be not able to perform because they have to take care of their kids once they get married and get pregnant."

A stronger stance against such attitudes should be adopted as these are common complaints among women and cause for concern, added Ms Rahayu, who is Parliamentary Secretary for Communications and Information, and Health.

The paper also recommended scaling up nationwide movements like SG Women in Tech to encourage girls and young women to enter and progress in growth sectors.

MacPherson MP Tin Pei Ling said more can be done to encourage girls to study science, technology, engineering and mathematics (Stem) as subjects in school.

She said that women are underrepresented in Stem-related jobs, and that women who are already in such jobs tend to be paid less than their male peers.

They may worry about whether they can meet the demands of a fast-paced, male-dominated work environment, she added.

With digitalisation on the rise overall, there will be many more good job opportunities in tech firms going forward, Ms Tin said.

"If we can help our ladies capitalise on these opportunities, I think it will go a long way towards closing the gender wage gap and helping our ladies to fulfil their potential and aspirations," she said.

Other recommendations in the paper included a proposal for the Government, organisations and employers to work together to develop support packages and networks for women who wish to re-enter the workforce and rebuild their careers after taking a break to care for their children, for instance.

The paper also recommended ways to shift the burden of caregiving in a more equitable direction while bolstering support for caregivers. For instance, it said the cap on the number of days of maternity leave that can be converted to paternity leave should be removed.

This will give couples the freedom to decide who is best suited to caring for their young children.

Chua Chu Kang GRC MP Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim said the take-up rate for the existing paternity leave is still low, due to social pressure to prioritise work and the perception that childcare is a woman's role.

But he noted that flexible work arrangements necessitated by the Covid-19 pandemic have resulted in more men becoming aware of the need to do their part as fathers.

"I see a need for us to challenge the perception of employers and create family-friendly policies so that we can nudge men to take parental leave, take care of the children and be part of their growing-up years," added Mr Zhulkarnain.

The paper also proposed ways to lighten the financial load for those caring for elderly family members. Among other things, it recommended boosting the existing Home Caregiving Grant and creating a new financial aid scheme to help caregivers getting the grant with their own retirement needs.