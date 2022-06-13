Helping kids learn values, appreciate natural world

During the weekends and holidays, people flock to Chek Jawa Wetlands on Pulau Ubin to catch a glimpse of sea creatures like sea horses, crabs and starfish during low tide.

But some visitors also remove these creatures from their habitat and play with them, endangering their lives.

In a bid to educate young children about the importance of preserving aquatic life, Ms Chew Lee Ching released two books on June 5 at the Singapore Book Fair at the National Library building.

The books, titled Fly, Oli, Fly! and Stari's Wonderful World, are part of a bilingual five-book series, Baby King and Friends.

The other three books - Making New Friends With Baby King, Fergie Loses His Way and Hello, Mr No-Tail - were released last year.

On June 5, parents and children were invited to interactive storytelling sessions involving puppets and picture cards of both books in English and Mandarin.

Set in local parks and wetlands to give children aged one to five a sense of familiarity, the stories are about the adventures of a kingfisher which lives in Gardens by the Bay and its friends whom it meets along the way, including an owl and a starfish.

"The stories provide fun ways to learn important values like perseverance, to not give up when met with obstacles. It is also to help children learn to appreciate the environment and not remove natural sea creatures from their habitats," said Ms Chew, the managing director at marketing communications firm Mandate.

The series was launched last year during the Covid-19 lockdown, when opportunities for young children to interact with their peers were limited.

"I noticed that my grandson became very shy of strangers. Now, he is less shy and more outgoing and when his parents ask him if he likes making friends, he would say 'yes'," said Ms Chew.

"The early childhood years are the best time to learn a language and exposing young children to bilingual stories early will help them pick up the two languages effortlessly," said Ms Chew, who is also the deputy chairman of the Promote Mandarin Council.

She said that the colourful illustrations and simple words used make the stories easy for children to understand. The books were illustrated by one of her Mandate colleagues John Toh.

"I consulted a language expert and showed some parents my work who gave me feedback if they thought that some of the words were too difficult for children to understand," said the grandmother of two boys, aged one and 21/2 years.

She added that the Lee Kuan Yew Fund For Bilingualism, which supported her in the production of the series, also provided suggestions on the stories and made sure that the language used was age-appropriate.

• Both books are available at $19.90 each and are sold in physical and online bookstores such as Kinokuniya and Maha YuYi.