Helping hand for social enterprises sees the sector grow despite pandemic

SINGAPORE - In January 2020, shortly before Covid-19 arrived with a vengeance, social enterprise Amazing Speech Therapy (AST) was dipping its toe into a new concept – an online platform where therapists could carry out some in-person sessions virtually so that they could reach a wider number of clients.

“The biggest struggle was that everyone was quite resistant to online therapy. We spent a lot of time suggesting to our clients to try it for free, because we really wanted to help them,” said Ms Beatrice Teo, founder of AST.

AST offers affordable speech and swallowing therapy services for a wide range of clients including children with autism spectrum disorder and Down syndrome, and adults with stroke and dementia.

In her many conversations with Mr Alfie Othman, the chief executive of the Singapore Centre for Social Enterprise (raiSE), Ms Teo gained encouragement from his suggestions and insights, and AST went ahead with its launch of Telehope, she said.

The platform also offers features such as games and interactive videos. raiSE helped AST, a member since 2019, gain funding for the project, which turned out to be just what the doctor ordered.

Ms Teo, 35, said that while most conventional speech therapy centres did not have online facilities, AST was treating 70 per cent of its clients through online therapy sessions during the pandemic.

“Many other private therapy companies were losing money, so they lowered their staff’s wages and forced their staff to go on no pay leave. Because of this, I managed to get a lot of therapists coming over to AST. I knew that this (the pandemic) was temporary, and we just had to ride it through,” said Ms Teo.

While AST had great timing, not all social enterprises, which are businesses that have social objectives as their primary purpose, were as lucky, and raiSE rallied to help its members.

It waived fees for 2020, enhanced its membership portal for more efficient collaborations between social enterprises and help networks, and developed self-help toolkits so that enterprises could sustain themselves.

Because of these efforts, the social enterprise sector continued to expand, growing from $179 million in 2020 to $210 million in 2021, said raiSE.

raiSE said it now has 365 members, of which 27 per cent joined in 2021 for the first time, seeking new opportunities for growth and funding. raiSE, a cross-sectoral collaboration set up in 2015, offers its members collaborations, masterclasses and mentoring sessions with other organisations and industry veterans.

As with other commercial businesses, the pandemic posed a survival challenge to social enterprises, which had to redouble their efforts to ensure the continuity of their social impacts, both during and after the pandemic, Mr Alfie told The Straits Times. He said raiSE’s efforts complemented the Government’s grants and supports as well.

Many innovated and transformed their products and services to better adapt to the challenges, from engaging their target beneficiaries online to digitalising their services.

Another social enterprise Tictag also decided to use the pandemic as an opportunity to further expand its reach and social impact.