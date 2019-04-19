Helping hand for a fresh start

President Halimah Yacob toured the grounds of The Helping Hand, a halfway house for the rehabilitation of former drug addicts, yesterday. The Helping Hand's executive director Richard Khalil (with hands outstretched) introduced Madam Halimah to the facility's therapeutic garden, which is home to a variety of plants, fish and 10 birds. The halfway house's clients and staff tend to the garden. Madam Halimah also had a conversation with four former clients who returned to The Helping Hand as full-time staff. As part of the rehabilitation programme, former offenders undergo work therapy, which prepares them for employment and allows them to earn some wages.