Helping children understand family violence

More than 41,000 copies of a pictorial book dealing with family violence from a child's perspective, titled A Day With Bob, have been distributed to 184 primary schools since 2020.

During a visit to Palm View Primary School yesterday, Minister of State for Home Affairs and National Development Faishal Ibrahim observed how the book was being used in lessons.

The number of police reports on family violence climbed from 5,134 in 2020 to 5,209 last year. The publication is spearheaded by the Ang Mo Kio Police Division, and supported by the Centre for Promoting Alternatives to Violence.