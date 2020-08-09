Helped the library save 7,500 man-hours: Puspa Amir Yeow

MRS PUSPA AMIR YEOW

Director of Temasek Polytechnic Library

Public Administration Medal (Silver)

In her 26 years at Temasek Polytechnic (TP), Mrs Puspa Amir Yeow has played an active role in spearheading the library's digital transformation.

"The library has moved towards e-resources, rather than physical copies of print and audio-visual media. Hence, libraries need to constantly explore new ways of working and partnering, through use of new technologies that can enable breakthroughs to achieve service innovation and provide delightful customer experiences," said the library director.

The 59-year-old has led multiple projects that have allowed her team to gain new digital skills and collaborate with peers from within TP and other polytechnics.

In November 2018, she launched Ask Coppie, a chatbot that provides a platform for staff and students from all polytechnics to find answers related to copyright matters in education.

In April last year, she launched the Ask Library chatbot, a joint initiative with another polytechnic, to respond to inquiries and promote current issues such as fake news.

Mrs Yeow also led her team last year to develop five robotic process automation projects, which saw total savings of 7,500 man-hours for the library.

"I am truly humbled to receive this award and grateful to be able to contribute, be given the opportunities to explore, to pilot and implement ideas and be able to grow in a very nurturing educational environment," she said.

