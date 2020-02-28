Help those affected by coronavirus and continue focus on long-term economic goals, says President Halimah in video message

SINGAPORE - Singapore's strong fiscal position has enabled the Government to better help those affected by the Covid-19 outbreak and the focus on long-term goals of economic transformation must continue, said President Halimah Yacob as the Parliament debate on Budget 2020 enters the third day on Friday (Feb 28).

In a video message to Singaporeans posted on Facebook, Madam Halimah said that Singapore is grappling with the disease like other affected countries.

"We don't know how long this outbreak will last as the situation is still developing, although indications are that it might take at least a couple more months for the disease to subside, and the economic recovery may take even longer," she said, adding: "Whatever the situation, we have to be prepared."

Her comments on the need to continue to focus on long-term economic goals came after Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat announced a slew of measures during his budget statement to help lessen the impact of economic headwinds caused by Covid-19 on ordinary Singaporeans.

These include a $1.6 billion support package for households to help them with expenses - including a one-off cash payout of $300, $200, or $100 to all Singaporeans aged 21 and above this year - as well as $4 billion to help firms with cash flow and to retain workers.

Madam Halimah said in the video that the coronavirus outbreak has brought out the best in Singaporeans.

"Setting aside their own fears and needs, I see ordinary Singaporeans coming forward to serve others," she said.

She thanked workers in healthcare and essential services such as transport, environment, and law and order for being steadfast in their duties, as well as volunteers who stepped forward in various ways.

"There are also many who volunteered time and resources to support our healthcare workers. Others brought the hygiene message to the community particularly to our seniors, children and persons with disabilities," she said.

She added: "We rallied together because we know that this battle cannot be fought only through medical means... You have made us proud to be Singaporeans."