Help for graduating students affected by pandemic

Many internships have been disrupted by the recent circuit breaker measures to curb the spread of Covid-19, and this has posed a challenge for students in institutes of higher learning (IHLs), Education Minister Ong Ye Kung acknowledged in Parliament yesterday.

But the institutes - namely, autonomous universities, polytechnics and the Institute of Technical Education - are striving to identify alternatives to ease the impact on students' learning outcomes and graduation timings, he said in a reply to Ms Cheng Li Hui (Tampines GRC).

If it is not possible to reschedule internships, the institutes will offer alternatives such as working on industry-related projects and taking additional modules.

Addressing concerns about the employment prospects of graduates in the light of the Covid-19 pandemic, Mr Ong said the institutes have been tapping their extensive networks of employers to provide internships and work-study programmes.

Many employers, despite facing difficulties, are still prepared to hire, while those without vacancies may offer traineeships, he added.

The IHLs will also contribute to the pool of 100,000 jobs and training opportunities that will be generated through the SGUnited Jobs and Skills package.

Graduates who delay entering the job market will also receive help. The IHLs will offer them, for free, a few continuing education and training modules so that they can acquire new skills and knowledge.

Mr Ong said: "The IHLs, together with various government agencies, will provide whatever support we can to all graduates entering the workforce."