Help for companies to keep workers safe and healthy

Companies seeking to improve their workers' safety and health can now tap a one-year assistance programme to help them stay fit and prevent work injuries.

The businesses will get guidance to identify key risks and gaps as well as assess their workers' health. They will also be guided on tackling these risks by improving their systems and designing ways to intervene, as well as on evaluating the effectiveness of these interventions.

Companies in the construction, manufacturing, transport and storage, food and beverage, as well as cleaning sectors can also tap consultancy services as part of this effort to improve their workers' overall well-being.

The Tripartite Oversight Committee on Workplace Safety and Health announced the launch of the programme yesterday during a visit to Sats Inflight Catering Centre 1 (SICC 1). Sats is one of 20 companies invited by the Workplace Safety and Health (WSH) Council to join a pilot of the scheme.

Senior Minister of State for Health Amy Khor, who co-chairs the Tripartite Oversight Committee and was on the visit, highlighted the importance of health and safety measures in boosting workers' well-being and productivity.

"We know that a healthy worker is a fitter and more alert worker, and that will help reduce the risk of workplace injuries, as well as (create) a more productive and effective workforce," she said.

Minister of State for Manpower Zaqy Mohamad, who also co-chairs the committee, said workers today are expected to and wish to work for more years, and health is a major concern for them. "The health of our workers is just as important as safety," he said.

Sats shared its safety and health practices with the WSH Council and the Health Promotion Board (HPB) in March.

An on-site visit was conducted by the council and HPB to understand how workers carried out their jobs, and a survey was done to gain a better understanding of the health profile of Sats' workers.

The council and HPB found that a significant number of employees from the SICC 1 business unit experienced pain in their lower back, shoulders, knees and neck. Some issues that were found included standing for a prolonged duration, stooped working postures and engaging in repeated manual lifting.

In response, Sats reviewed its infrastructure and processes to reduce the risk of such pain. It also conducted a series of ergonomics training sessions to teach its employees the correct posture and techniques to lift heavy goods, with support from the WSH Council and HPB.

Preliminary results found that 27 per cent of participants experienced a reduction in pain after three months, while 16 per cent reported improvements in flexibility.

Sats also intends to conduct coaching sessions to teach its staff how to manage chronic conditions and keep to healthy living goals.

REDUCING RISKS We know that a healthy worker is a fitter and more alert worker, and that will help reduce the risk of workplace injuries, as well as (create) a more productive and effective workforce. SENIOR MINISTER OF STATE FOR HEALTH AMY KHOR, highlighting the importance of health and safety measures in boosting workers' well-being and productivity.

Sats chief executive Alex Hungate said investments in Total WSH cost the company millions, but it was a price Sats was "happy to pay".

He said: "It pays back so many times, with more engaged people (and) less workdays lost."

The council uses the term Total WSH to refer to a holistic and integrated approach to manage interactions between work, safety and health so as to promote the well-being of workers and employers.

Sats operations assistant Savithri Pillay, 62, whose job involves standing for most of her eight-hour shift, said she has benefited a lot from the Total WSH scheme. "Previously, I'd get tired very fast and had to find a seat to sit down. Now I can walk around more freely."

Firms that wish to sign up for the Total WSH assistance scheme can do so at www.wshc.sg/totalwsh