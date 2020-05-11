Help aplenty: Job for homeless man, breast milk delivered to baby in KKH

A chance encounter on Good Friday at a community club (CC) helped turn around Mr Patrick Foo's life.

The 41-year-old had been homeless for a while when staff at Nee Soon East CC spotted him charging his phone there.

He had also lost his occasional dish-washing and cleaning jobs when the circuit breaker measures kicked in on April 7, requiring people to stay home and not eat out. Stricter safe distancing rules and officers enforcing the law against loitering also meant he could no longer spend his nights at void decks.

Nee Soon East constituency director Teo Chee Wah said when he met Mr Foo, the man had not eaten a proper meal for days. Sharing his breakfast and some water with him, Mr Teo listened to his trials and tribulations for 45 minutes.

"He said that at one point, he even thought of ending his life, or committing a crime so he could go to jail, where there would at least be food and shelter," Mr Teo, 41, told The Straits Times last month.

After offering him food, Mr Teo's next priority was to find Mr Foo a place to stay so he would not wander around and be exposed to the elements or Covid-19.

As Good Friday was a public holiday, the local social service office (SSO) was not open. But Mr Teo contacted an officer he knew and SSO@Yishun found a church in Woodlands that was willing to take him in.

Nee Soon East CC also gave him about $40 in supermarket vouchers and enough cash to take public transport to the church.

Mr Foo said the encounter was one of the very few times he had accepted aid from the Government.

"I can earn a living. Others may need it more than me, and I don't like to depend on others," he added.

Mr Foo had fallen out with his family and lost his NRIC. He also did not have a bank account or mailing address, making it difficult for aid to reach him. SSO@Yishun is now helping him to get a new NRIC.

Mr Teo went a step further - he got Mr Foo a job. He connected him with Mr Noorman Mubarak, a Nee Soon resident who has a nasi lemak stall at Yishun Park hawker centre.

"He's not picky, is hardworking and a quick learner," said Mr Noorman, 41, who has been giving jobs to other low-income people. They include single mothers who generally can work only a few hours at a time as they have to take care of their children and do housework as well.

Mr Foo said: "The work is tough, but (Mr Noorman) helped me, and I am grateful for the stability."

The job pays him about $1,600 a month, enough for him to survive on, he told ST.

Mr Foo is among the many people the People's Association (PA) and its CCs have been helping daily amid the pandemic. Between Feb 19 and April 30, the PA helped about 2,600 people on stay-home notice with non-emergency medical aid, food, meal deliveries and accommodation. It also helped another 30 on quarantine with food and meal deliveries from Feb 7 till April 30, its spokesman said.

In one case in March, Bukit Timah CC constituency director Angela Wong, 37, received an unusual request: deliver breast milk to a 13-month-old baby, who had a fever and was warded at KK Women's and Children's Hospital (KKH).

Mr Tan Hai Wang, 31, the father, had to stay at KKH to take care of the baby, while the mother was serving a stay-home notice. Ms Wong and her colleague lugged the milk and other supplies weighing at least 20kg from the family's home in Clementi to the hospital.

Said Mr Tan: "We didn't expect to have to stay at the hospital for a few days, so we were grateful that they helped at such short notice."

In another case, Sembawang CC helped Mrs Cynthia Strok, 57, in late March to get government-issued masks and even a new thermometer. Mrs Strok, a pre-school educator who was serving her stay-home notice, said they did not even ask her to pay for the thermometer.

"While some of my church friends would leave groceries outside my flat, I felt very thankful and calmed by the help the PA gave."

As for Mr Foo, SSO@Yishun is helping him with long-term accommodation, said a Ministry of Social and Family Development spokesman. He has declined the SSO's invitation to apply for financial aid.

"We have informed Patrick that if his circumstances change, he can approach the SSO for assistance," said the spokesman.