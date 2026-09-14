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Heavy vehicles to be allowed to park overnight at industrial, commercial and work sites from Sept 15

Heavy vehicle owners will have to submit proof of parking consent from the premises owner.

SINGAPORE – Heavy vehicle owners will have more overnight parking options from Sept 15 , in response to calls for more flexibility in such arrangements for operational needs.

In a statement on Sept 14 , the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said heavy vehicle owners can soon park overnight at suitable locations in private and non-residential premises, provided that they have the consent of the facility’s owners.

These new locations include industrial facilities, authorised work sites and commercial properties.

Under this new lodgement service, such vehicle owners must ensure that their parking arrangements follow parking rules, and do not cause public disamenities or pose safety hazards to others, LTA said.

The new scheme applies only to goods vehicles or concrete mixers with a maximum laden weight of above 5,000kg, and buses with a seating capacity of above 15 persons, excluding the driver.

It is an expansion of the existing Vehicle Parking Certificate (VPC) scheme, where owners must secure a parking lot in an authorised heavy vehicle park between 12am and 6am before they can register a new vehicle, transfer ownership, or renew road tax.

The VPC was launched in 1994 to ensure that heavy vehicles are parked responsibly and not indiscriminately. The VPC scheme for trailers has been suspended, in a two-year trial starting Feb 6, following industry feedback and in consultation with the Singapore Transport Association.

In a S ept 14 video on Facebook , Senior Minister of State for Transport Sun Xueling said she is aware that many heavy vehicle operators and drivers have difficulties securing a VPC tied to an available parking space.

“This measure will be in place while Ministry of National Development and Ministry of Transport and other government agencies concurrently work together to make available more heavy vehicle parking lots,” she said.

Under the new lodgement service, owners must mark the parking location of their heavy vehicles at suitable premises via the OneMotoring Digital Service, along with proof of parking consent from the premises owner.

Each lodgement is valid for up to two years at no fee.

Successful applicants will receive a letter of acknowledgement from LTA.

However, they are still not allowed to park their heavy vehicles on public roads or in residential estates. Those who do not follow the requirements of the new scheme will have their lodgement revoked, LTA said.

It added that, along with relevant authorities, LTA will step up enforcement efforts against indiscriminate parking of heavy vehicles on public roads.