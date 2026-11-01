Heavy traffic expected at Woodlands, Tuas checkpoints during Deepavali long weekend

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ICA advises travellers to plan their journey ahead of time and to consider travelling during non-peak hours from Nov 6 to Nov 9.

SINGAPORE – Travellers planning to enter Malaysia during the upcoming Deepavali long weekend can expect heavy traffic and longer waiting times at both Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints.



In a travel advisory on Nov 1, the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said travellers are encouraged to plan their journey ahead of time and to consider travelling during non-peak hours from Nov 6 to Nov 9.

Deepavali in 2026 falls on Nov 8, a Sunday, with Nov 9 designated as a public holiday.

ICA also advised travellers to check the traffic situation at both checkpoints before embarking on their journey. They are also strongly encouraged to generate QR codes via the MyICA mobile app for “faster and more seamless immigration clearance”.

Travellers can expect longer waiting times as the authorities have stepped up security checks at all checkpoints since Feb 28 in view of the heightened global security environment, particularly the recent developments in the Middle East, ICA said.

During the recent school holidays from Sept 4 to Sept 14, more than 6.1 million travellers crossed the two checkpoints, with the volume peaking at more than 599,000 on Sept 4. ICA said this set a new single-day record, which surpassed the previous peak of more than 598,000 crossings on June 19.

Car travellers who chose to travel during peak hours, such as early mornings and late evenings, experienced waiting times of up to three hours for immigration clearance, ICA said.

The public is also warned that firm action will be taken against those who do not comply with officers’ instructions or commit traffic offences at the checkpoints.