Heavy traffic expected at Woodlands, Tuas checkpoints during year-end school holidays

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Motorists are advised to cross the checkpoints during off-peak hours, such as in the early morning and late evening.

SINGAPORE – Travellers should brace themselves for heavy traffic and long delays at the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints from Nov 20 to Jan 3, 2027.

Warning of the surge in a travel advisory on Nov 16, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) advised motorists and travellers to cross the land checkpoints during off-peak hours, such as in the early mornings and late evenings.

Travellers should also check that they have the right passports before leaving home and present the correct QR codes via the MyICA mobile application when clearing immigration, said the agency.

ICA noted that more travellers have been presenting the wrong passports or QR codes at both checkpoints, with the number of such cases rising from 46 in July to 74 in September.

“Travellers who present the wrong passports or QR codes will be referred for further checks and will not be allowed to depart Singapore until the necessary checks have been completed and the correct passports or QR codes are presented,” ICA warned.

The advisory follows the travel surge during the Deepavali long weekend from Nov 6 to 9, when more than two million travellers crossed the two checkpoints.

Travel volume peaked at more than 553,000 crossings on Nov 6, with tailbacks from Malaysia leaving departing motorists stuck in queues of up to three hours during peak hours.

QR code clearance and facial recognition are part of ICA’s new clearance concept aimed at providing faster and more secure immigration clearance.

These initiatives have increased the clearance rate during departure peak periods by more than 35%, the agency said.

That is equivalent to an extra 7,600 travellers being cleared to cross each hour compared with pre-Covid-19 levels in 2019.

Before setting off, travellers should ensure their passports are valid for at least six months.

All short-term visitors, including those holding in-principle approval for a long-term pass, must submit their SG Arrival Card (SGAC) with a health declaration via the MyICA app within three days before they arrive in Singapore.

Travellers should ensure their app is updated to the latest version to access the enhanced SGAC rolled out on Sept 30.

Singapore permanent residents who have renewed their passports must update their details in their re-entry permit via the MyICA app.

Long-term pass holders with changes to their passport particulars must notify ICA or the Ministry of Manpower before re-entering Singapore.

U-turns, entry bans for offenders

Motorists are reminded to maintain lane discipline and follow traffic rules, said the ICA.

“While driving on roads leading to and within the land checkpoints, motorists are to cooperate with ICA officers, observe lane discipline and comply with traffic rules.

“Those caught queue cutting will be directed to make a U-turn and rejoin the queue from the back.”

During stepped-up enforcement at Woodlands Checkpoint during the Deepavali weekend, the agency caught 11 departing motorists for offences such as queue-cutting, crossing double white lines, making illegal right turns and stopping dangerously.

Six vehicles were turned back to rejoin the queue, while five errant drivers of foreign-registered vehicles were hit with entry bans into Singapore.

ICA said it will not hesitate to take firm action against those who do not comply with the rules.

“ICA takes a very serious stance against motorists who violate traffic laws or do not comply with our officers’ instructions at the checkpoints, compromising the safety of other motorists,” it said.

“We will not hesitate to take firm action against them.”