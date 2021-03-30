Heavy shower leads to flash flood warnings

A heavy afternoon shower yesterday led to ponding at a bus stop in Victoria Street and left people scrambling for their umbrellas and raincoats.

Flash flood warnings were issued by national water agency PUB between 12.30pm and 2.30pm for seven locations around the island. Water levels in drains and canals in these areas, which included roads in Commonwealth and Tanjong Pagar, reached 90 per cent because of the heavy rain.

On March 16, the weatherman had said more thundery showers were expected in the second half of this month. Moderate to heavy showers are likely over parts of the island in the afternoon on most days, with rain extending into the evening on a few days.