Heavy rain causes flash floods in KPE, Geylang

A heavy downpour caused flash floods in several parts of Singapore yesterday afternoon, including along a stretch of the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE).

This came a day after flash floods hit parts of Choa Chu Kang and Bukit Batok in western Singapore, prompting national water agency PUB to send officers to investigate the floods and render assistance.

Yesterday, PUB said in a statement at 3.45pm that flash floods occurred in Lorong 23 Geylang and the KPE slip road to the Pan-Island Expressway in the direction of Changi. "All lanes are affected," it said, urging motorists to exercise caution and avoid the area.

There were also reports of high flood risk in other locations. Water levels in the drainage systems in Yuan Ching Road/Yung Kuang Road, Gul Circle, Sime Darby Centre, Alexandra Canal and Lorong Chuan were at least 90 per cent during the downpour.

Earlier, the National Environment Agency (NEA) warned of heavy rain over the southern, western and central areas of Singapore from 1.45pm to 3pm. It later said rain would fall across many areas of Singapore until 4pm. Between 4.20pm and 4.40pm, PUB tweeted that the flash floods in the KPE and in Geylang had subsided, adding that traffic was passable.

Last Saturday evening, about 100mm of rain was recorded from 4.40pm to 6pm in Bukit Panjang, according to PUB. This is 40 per cent of the average monthly rainfall in November.

Singapore and the region have been experiencing inter-monsoon conditions since late last month.

The first two weeks of this month are expected to be wetter than the previous fortnight, the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) has said.

Moderate to thundery showers are forecast on seven to nine days of the first fortnight this month, mostly in the afternoon, and may extend into the evening on a few of those days. Frequent lightning activity can also be expected.

The daily temperature is expected to be between 24 deg C and 33 deg C on most days.

Updates on the daily weather forecast can be obtained from the MSS website (www.weather.gov.sg), NEA website (www.nea.gov.sg), or via the myENV app or the MSS' Weather@SG app.