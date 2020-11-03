Heavy rain causes flash floods in 3 areas

Heavy rain caused flash floods lasting about half an hour at three locations in Singapore yesterday afternoon.

National water agency PUB said last night that there were flash floods in Upper Paya Lebar Road, Lorong Gambir and Mount Vernon Road.

Water levels in drains and canals also rose to 90 per cent of their capacity in eight other locations, including MacPherson Road, Balestier Road and Sims Drive.

The heaviest rainfall of around 131.4mm, recorded in Tai Seng from 2.40pm to 6.10pm, is more than half of Singapore's average monthly rainfall in November, said PUB.

Flash floods occurred in Upper Paya Lebar Road and Lorong Gambir around 3pm, followed by Mount Vernon Road at around 3.20pm.

PUB, which issued flood warnings for the three places at 3.03pm and 3.18pm, deployed quick response teams to provide assistance at the affected areas and inspect the drainage system for obstructions.

To curb the waters, residents at Paya Lebar Gardens estate in Upper Paya Lebar Road used portable flood barriers supplied by PUB officers, who also distributed inflatable sandbags as an additional precaution against flood waters.

Water flowing in waves

Residents said the flood waters were rushing in fast, catching some by surprise.

"The water was flowing very fast, in waves," said Madam Annalyn Ooi, who was stunned when she saw the swollen canal alongside her block in Balam Road, where she has been living for about five years.

"This is the first time I have seen the waters nearly rising beyond the canal," added the 36-year-old real estate agent who was caught in a jam along the Central Expressway on her way home amid the heavy downpour.

Knowing that MacPherson Road was on lower ground, she took a detour as she had a "gut feeling" that there would be flooding in the area.

Fallen trees

Motorists around Singapore were also hampered by the lashing rain, which brought down some trees.

A tree fell in MacPherson Road towards Paya Lebar, causing it to be impassable. It was cleared by about 4.20pm, said a National Parks Board (NParks) spokesman.

Another tree landed on a car along Zion Road, outside Great World City, at 5.40pm, and was cleared at around 6.15pm.



A fallen tree landed on a car along Zion Road outside Great World City at 5.40pm and cleared at around 6.15pm. PHOTO: SAMUEL CHUA



Most trees in public areas are inspected once every six to 24 months, and more often in certain areas, said an NParks spokesman, adding that checks will be carried out to manage the damaged trees after the storm.

Last night, Marine Parade GRC MP Mohd Fahmi Aliman visited Thrift Drive near Upper Paya Lebar Road. The area was also affected by a flash flood about two months ago.

He told The Straits Times that he plans to meet residents today and look into setting up a task force.

More showers in November

The Meteorological Service Singapore yesterday said more showers are expected over the island in the next two weeks, due to inter-monsoon weather.

The coming fortnight will see warm weather, higher lightning activity, and thunderstorms that can often be intense, it said.

Thundery showers are predicted over parts of Singapore between the afternoon and evening on most days in the first two weeks of this month. The daily temperature is also expected to range between 24 deg C and 34 deg C and could rise to a scorching 35 deg C on one or two days.

Overall, rainfall for November is expected to be near normal over most parts of Singapore.