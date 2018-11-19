Parliament: Heavy penalties proposed for new offences under Misuse of Drugs Act

SINGAPORE - Under the proposed changes to the Misuse of Drugs Act, it will be an offence to expose children to drugs or permit young persons to consume drugs.

These are among the proposals that come with heavy penalties in an effort to address activities surrounding the drug menace.

"The Bill introduces a new provision which makes it an offence for an adult who permits or does not take reasonable steps to prevent a young person (defined to be below 21 years of age) from consuming controlled drugs in the adult's possession," the Ministry of Home Affairs said on Monday (Nov 19).

A maximum prison sentence of 10 years is proposed for the offence.

The law will also come down hard on those involved in acts of "contamination".

These include introducing a drug trafficker to another person and teaching a person how to cultivate, manufacture, consume or import controlled drugs.

First-time offenders will face up to 10 years in jail.

Likewise, a person can be liable for disseminating or publishing information on the cultivation, manufacture, consumption and trafficking of drugs.

First-time offences would face a jail term not exceeding five years or a maximum fine of $10,000.

To address the issue of parents who "persistently absent themselves" from compulsory counselling sessions for low-risk youth abusers, the Bill will make it mandatory for parents or guardians of youth abusers to attend counselling.

Parents can be charged and punished with a fine if they fail to comply.

The Bill also seeks to grant the director of the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) the power to order a person to provide urine or hair samples.

Introduced in 2012, hair analysis is used as an alternative detection tool, as it is able to detect drugs consumed.

The Bill proposes a mandatory minimum jail term of one year for first-time convictions of drug consumption or failure to provide urine or hair specimens.