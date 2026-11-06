Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Heavy crowds expected in Little India for Deepavali; crossing closures, alcohol curbs in force

Auxiliary police officers will be present, alongside directional signboards, to manage movements and provide assistance.

SINGAPORE – Visitors to Little India can expect large crowds during the Deepavali celebrations, especially on the eve of the Hindu festival on Nov 7.

The police said that heavy foot and vehicular traffic is expected along Serangoon Road during this period , urging motorists in a Nov 6 advisory to use alternative routes.

The pedestrian crossing in Birch Road, in front of Anguilla Mosque, will shut from 4pm on Nov 7 till 4am the next day , the police said.

Those on foot can use alternative crossings near Kitchener Link or Baboo Lane .

The pedestrian crossing at Campbell Lane may also be closed if required, with alternative crossings available near Sungei Road or near Dunlop Stree t.

These closures are to ensure crowd and traffic management for the safety of pedestrians and road users , said the police.

Auxiliary police officers will be on the ground alongside directional signboards to manage movements and provide assistance.

The public is advised to stay vigilant and look after their belongings by slinging bags across their fronts, keeping them zipped and not leaving wallets in back pockets.

Public drinking is not allowed within Little India and Geylang – which are Liquor Control Zones – from 10.30pm on Nov 6 to 7am on Nov 10.

First-time offenders found afoul of the law face fines of up to $1,500 . Repeat offenders may be fined up to $3,000 or jailed for up to 4½ months, or both.

Retailers who are caught selling alcohol beyond permitted trading hours risk losing their liquor licences , the police said.

The police also warned against the illegal import, possession and setting off of fireworks .

“Such illegal discharge of fireworks poses danger to the public and their properties,” said the authorities. “The police will take strict enforcement action against offenders who possess, discharge or import fireworks illegally.

In 2025, a total of 45 people were investigated for offences related to the possession, discharge and importation of fireworks , which are classified as explosives .

Fireworks-related offences can result in a jail term of up to three years and a fine of up to $50,000 for individuals, or $100,000 for entities.

Misusing sparklers, such as by bundling them together and setting them off at once , is also illegal and poses a potential fire hazard, said the police. Those found guilty of the offence can be jailed for up to a year or fined up to $5,000, or both.

Those who end up hurting someone else while misusing sparklers can be jailed for up to three years or fined, or both.