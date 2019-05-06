Heavier penalties planned for voyeurism

Voyeurism will become a separate sexual offence with heavier punishments under proposed changes to the law that will be debated in Parliament today.

This signals the seriousness with which the Government views the problem, Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam told The Straits Times in an interview. But the Attorney-General's Chambers and police will still have to consider the facts of each case when deciding on punishments, he added.

He was commenting on the Criminal Law Reform Bill in the light of the furore sparked by how the National University of Singapore had treated a case in which undergraduate Monica Baey, 23, was filmed in the shower without her consent by a fellow student.

