Heartlands Chinese New Year street parade held at Hougang Avenue 9

SINGAPORE - Ang Mo Kio-Hougang Citizens' Consultative Committee held its Chinese New Year Street Parade on Saturday (Feb 23), with nearly twice as many performers than it had for its inaugural event last year.

Almost 500 performers, aged from four to 78, danced and brought cheer to a crowd of more than 3,000 people - including Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

A total of 19 groups, mostly from schools and the community, took part in the festivities to usher in the year of the pig in the 2 1/2 hour show along Hougang Avenue 9.

The groups included Xinmin Primary School's Chinese dance group, and Ci Yuan Community Club's karate group.

Madam Nancy Ng, organising chairman of the parade, said that given that 2019 is Singapore's Bicentennial, the parade celebrated the progress and cultural diversity of its people.