Heartlands Chinese New Year street parade held at Hougang Avenue 9

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong waving to residents as he takes a ride on a trishaw at the Ang Mo Kio - Hougang Chinese New Year Street Parade along Hougang Avenue 9, on Feb 23, 2019.ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Stilt walkers dressed up as characters from Journey to the West performing during the Ang Mo Kio - Hougang Chinese New Year Street Parade.ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong taking photos with residents as he arrives for the street parade.ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong shaking hands with stilt walkers dressed up as characters from Journey to the West during the Ang Mo Kio - Hougang Chinese New Year Street Parade.ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Published
51 min ago

SINGAPORE - Ang Mo Kio-Hougang Citizens' Consultative Committee held its Chinese New Year Street Parade on Saturday (Feb 23), with nearly twice as many performers than it had for its inaugural event last year.

Almost 500 performers, aged from four to 78, danced and brought cheer to a crowd of more than 3,000 people - including Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

A total of 19 groups, mostly from schools and the community, took part in the festivities to usher in the year of the pig in the 2 1/2 hour show along Hougang Avenue 9.

The groups included Xinmin Primary School's Chinese dance group, and Ci Yuan Community Club's karate group.

Madam Nancy Ng, organising chairman of the parade, said that given that 2019 is Singapore's Bicentennial, the parade celebrated the progress and cultural diversity of its people.

