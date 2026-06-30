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Healthier SG encourages Singaporean citizens and PRs aged 40 and above to manage their health, prevent chronic diseases and lead healthier lifestyles.

SINGAPORE - Those enrolled in Healthier SG can get $10 worth of Healthpoints if they complete an in-person health check-in and view their updated health plan on HealthHub between July 1 and end-2029.

The initiative supports Healthier SG’s focus on preventive care by encouraging enrollees to engage their doctors regularly, detect and manage any health conditions early, and develop health goals jointly, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a statement on June 30.

Those interested must do an in-person annual Health Plan check-in in the year or years following their first Health Plan consultation. After completing the check-in, they must view their updated Health Plan on the HealthHub app .

A one-time 1,500 Healthpoints benefit worth $10 will then be credited to their Healthy 365 app account.

Healthpoints can be redeemed fo r e-vouchers to use for public transportation, as well as at some food outlets and supermarkets. MediShield Life premium discounts of up to $580 can also be redeemed with Healthpoints.

Enrollees are encouraged to return for their annual Health Plan check-in only when they are due for one, said MOH.

The annual Health Plan check-in may be conducted during visits for other purposes, such as routine chronic appointments. Prevailing fees for services outside the Healthier SG scope will apply.

Healthier SG, rolled out in July 2023, encourages Singapore citizens and permanent residents aged 40 and older to take action for better health. They can enrol in Healthier SG using the HealthHub app.

As at May, more than 1.4 million residents have enrolled in Healthier SG, which is 59 per cent of the eligible population, said MOH.

Among the enrollees, 83 per cent have completed their first Health Plan. Sixty-six per cent of enrollees who were due for an annual Health Plan check-in in 2025 completed their check-in that year.

There are currently more than 1,100 GP clinics and polyclinics participating in Healthier SG.

Residents can enrol with their preferred Healthier SG clinic and attend a fully subsidised first consultation to create their personalised Health Plan with their doctor.

The Health Plan will include health goals and recommended actions such as health screenings, vaccinations, and lifestyle modifications.

Once their Health Plan is created, enrollees are encouraged to attend annual check-ins with their doctor. The check-ins are fully subsidised and can be conducted in-person or via tele-consult.

The recommended frequency of an in-person check-in depends on whether they have any chronic conditions.

Regular in-person Health Plan check-ins allow doctors to assess enrollees’ health in-person and provide recommended screenings and vaccinations during the same visit where appropriate, said MOH.

It also said a new Health Plan AI beta feature will be available on HealthHub from July 27 to Jan 27, 2027.

Health Plan AI, which aims to complement Health Plan discussions that enrollees have with their doctors, will offer personalised exercise plans to achieve exercise goals set in the Health Plan, based on demographic factors and individual preferences.

During the beta launch, Health Plan AI will be available to enrollees aged between 40 to 64 with no chronic conditions. They must also have an existing Health Plan, and can access the AI tool through the Healthier SG module on HealthHub.

MOH said it will review the outcomes of the beta before deciding whether to make it a permanent feature.