Healthcare system still stretched even as case count dips

Public hospitals, polyclinics and general practitioners are still very busy, and healthcare workers continue to be under significant stress, even as Singapore's daily Covid-19 case count dips.

Fortunately, the intensive care unit utilisation rate is well wit-hin capacity, and so too are infected patients who need oxygen supplementation.

However, normal wards, especially the emergency departments, are overloaded, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said yesterday at a virtual multi-ministry task force media conference.

The number of people visiting the emergency department has come down slightly in tandem with the drop in cases over the past few weeks, from about 3,000 cases a day in public hospitals to 2,800 cases a day, Mr Ong said.

"But it is still a very high number," he added.

To ease the load, some patients are being transferred out of public hospitals to other care settings such as private hospitals.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has been monitoring the seven-day moving average of local Covid-19 cases.

On Feb 26, the number peaked at about 18,300 cases and since then, this has come down steadily and is about 16,300, Mr Ong said.

To support the hospitals, MOH has stepped up various efforts.

It is beefing up manpower for public health institutions.

Mr Ong said the Singapore Armed Forces has provided tremendous help in supplying MOH with skilled medics and supervisors. MOH has also received help from about 300 nursing students who are studying for their advanced diploma.

"We thank them for returning to work... and contributing to the public hospitals," the minister said.

The number of transfers from public hospitals to Covid-19 treatment facilities (CTFs) has also been increased.