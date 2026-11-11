Healthcare group Minmed reports cybersecurity incident affecting teleconsultation, screening services

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Minmed said it was unable to provide further details about the incident as investigations are ongoing.

SINGAPORE – A system supporting the Minmed Group’s teleconsultation and screening services was affected by a malicious cybersecurity incident, said the healthcare group on Nov 11.

In its media statement, Minmed said it was unable to provide further details about the incident as investigations are ongoing.



It added: “Based on our investigations to date, the incident appears to be limited to a specific standalone system supporting our teleconsultation and health screening business.



“Clinical records have not been affected by this incident.”

It said that upon discovery of the malicious threat, it had “acted immediately to contain the incident and engaged Ensign InfoSecurity (Singapore), an independent cybersecurity and forensic expert firm, to support a formal investigation and further strengthen our systems”.

It added that as of Nov 5, the firm “has independently validated the security fixes deployed and confirmed that the identified vulnerabilities in our system have been secured”.

Minmed said: “We have taken the necessary steps to address the identified security vulnerabilities and will continue to maintain heightened vigilance, working closely with Ensign InfoSecurity to monitor and strengthen our cybersecurity measures.”

The healthcare group added that it has reported the incident to the Singapore Personal Data Protection Commission and made a police report.

Founded in Singapore in 2001, the Minmed Group operates out of clinics across Singapore including in Paragon at Orchard Road, United Square at Novena, AMK Hub at Ang Mo Kio, and JEM at Jurong East.

According to the group’s website, its services include health screenings, teleconsultations, vaccination services and counselling services alongside general practice and dental clinics.

It said: “All our healthcare services and clinics remain operational, and we are committed to supporting our customers and stakeholders.

“We recognise the trust placed in us, particularly when it comes to the handling of personal and health-related information. Protecting that trust remains our priority and we sincerely apologise for any concern this incident may cause.”

Customers who have queries can contact MinMed at support@minmed.sg.