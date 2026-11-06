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Healthcare billing system for NUHS, NHG Health clusters to undergo maintenance till Nov 9 morning

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Clinical services and patient care will continue as usual.

Clinical services and patient care will continue as usual.

ST PHOTO: BRIAN TEO

Marisa Yeo

  • Synapxe said the national healthcare billing system for NUHS and NHG Health will undergo planned maintenance from 9pm on Nov 6 to 6am on Nov 9.
  • During the downtime, patients cannot generate or pay bills at hospital counters and self-service kiosks, but clinical services and patient care will continue as usual.
  • Patients can still pay through HealthHub, AXS machines and cluster apps. Synapxe apologised for the inconvenience and said payments will appear after maintenance.

AI generated

SINGAPORE – Patients of two of three healthcare clusters here will not be able to generate and pay their bills at hospital counters and self-service kiosks from 9pm on Nov 6 to 6am on Nov 9 because of scheduled maintenance downtime.

But clinical services and patient care will continue as usual, and patients can use HealthHub, AXS machines and the healthcare clusters’ apps to pay, said national healthtech agency Synapxe in a Facebook post on Nov 6.

The planned maintenance of the national billing system will affect the National University Health System (NUHS) and NHG Health, Synapxe added. Payments made during this period will be reflected in bill statements after maintenance activities are completed.

“We apologise for any inconvenience and thank you for your understanding as we carry out this planned maintenance to strengthen our systems and services,” Synapxe said in its post.

It added that patients can contact their respective public healthcare contact centres for assistance.

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