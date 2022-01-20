Young S'poreans have shown mettle in face of severe test: PM Lee

On April 1, 2020, the Cabinet met and discussed whether to impose a circuit breaker, given the rising number of Covid-19 community cases. There were differing views on whether to lock down the country or wait a little bit longer, recounted Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in an interview for a new book chronicling Singapore's fight against the coronavirus.

"My view looking at the numbers and just eyeballing it was that it was clearly heading in a bad direction and we should move. There was no point waiting," he said. "It was a very big decision. So I told the ministers: We sleep on this, we meet again tomorrow... If I'm going to act, I would rather overreact than underreact."

When the decision was made to go ahead, the announcement was for a four-week period of measures. "But we knew most likely we would have to extend that," said PM Lee in the book. The circuit breaker eventually lasted from April 7 till June 1.

Titled In This Together: Singapore's Covid-19 Story and published by Straits Times Press, the book contains essays by ST journalists who interviewed more than 300 people and pieced together critical moments over the two years since the virus reached Singapore on Jan 23, 2020.

In chapters detailing the Government's responses to what PM Lee described as the "crisis of our generation", he also spoke candidly on the apparent U-turn on the mask-wearing policy in early months and shared how he personally coped with the pandemic.

At the beginning, as global news reports on the virus filtered through, the Ministry of Health had, on Jan 2, 2020, asked Singaporeans to wear a mask only if they had symptoms such as a cough or runny nose. On Feb 10, however, some doctors asked people to keep a mask on when leaving their homes due to the possibility of asymptomatic transmission.

In April, the Government mandated masking up unless a person was exercising or below the age of two. "In retrospect, I think we would have said right from the beginning, please don't scramble for the surgical masks, save those for the healthcare workers, but the rest of you, let's make our own masks," said PM Lee in the book. "We should have changed our position earlier and encouraged people to use reusable masks, improvise."

He explained that the Government's initial stance was based on the World Health Organisation's (WHO) early advice that masks were not helpful and might provide a false sense of security. People were also scrambling for surgical masks and Singapore did not have enough for everyone at the time. WHO amended its advice only in June.

PM Lee says WHO may not "always have been ahead of the curve in terms of advice" and that part of the difficulty is that it has "to respond to multiple constituencies... so it has its limitations". But he added that without the WHO, "we would be worse off".

He said Singapore could take information from the likes of WHO as a reference point, but make its own scientific judgments based on its own capabilities. "We should have done that with masks."

PM Lee also shared that keeping calm was his primary way of managing "ups and downs" of the crisis, adding that he started meditating and exercising daily.

He acknowledged that being unable to go out with his entire family to have a meal was one constraint brought about by Covid-19, though he had the "great joy" of a granddaughter living with him during the circuit breaker.