Yishun Health to survey 2,500 people living in northern S'pore on healthcare needs, experiences

SINGAPORE - National Healthcare Group's Yishun Health is conducting a survey between July and December of 2,500 people living in northern Singapore.

Its Population Health Survey will cover areas such as Mandai, Sembawang, Simpang, Woodlands and Yishun.

The aim of the survey is to better understand residents' healthcare needs and their experiences in seeking healthcare, so that Yishun Health can improve its services and optimise care for residents.

The Yishun Health network comprises Admiralty Medical Centre, Khoo Teck Puat Hospital and Yishun Community Hospital.

Besides the household survey, residents who are keen to share more about their health will also be invited to take part in focus group discussions as part of this research.

Yishun Health chief executive Chua Hong Choon said: "Key findings from this study will supplement our existing healthcare utilisation and administrative data. This is important in enabling us to anticipate and strategise to serve the population's current, emerging and future health and social needs."

The survey follows Health Minister Ong Ye Kung's announcement earlier this year on a national preventive health initiative called the Healthier SG strategy.

It will place a greater emphasis on patient-focused preventive care so that chronic illnesses and health issues can be caught early.

As part of this new approach, the Ministry of Health will implement new measures, such as encouraging everyone to enrol with a family physician from next year.

Associate Professor Ng Yeuk Fan, Yishun Health's principal investigator of this study and director of corporate development, urged residents to participate in the survey when approached.

"The information collected can help us identify gaps in the care of our residents, evaluate and improve our care planning and health system organisation, and drive resources towards initiatives that can better improve resident and population health outcomes," he said.

Individuals with queries about the survey can call the survey's dedicated hotline on 6602-2862 or e-mail yishunhealth.hsse@ktph.com.sg