Woodlands Hospital opens digestive health centre for comprehensive treatment at one place

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Head of the department of gastroenterology and hepatology at Woodlands Hospital Christopher Chia (left) and consultant Sasha Shoba Devi Thrumurthy (right) demonstrating what is seen through the endoscope to Minister of State for Health Rahayu Mahzam.

SINGAPORE – A new one-stop centre for gut health has opened in Woodlands to provide comprehensive care for patients, from prevention and screening to diagnosis, treatment, recovery and continued care.

Digestive conditions range from common concerns such as acid reflux, indigestion, and constipation to complex diseases, such as cancer of the stomach, bowel, liver, pancreas, and bile ducts.

The Digestive Health Centre, located in Woodlands Hospital, was officially launched on Sept 28.

It is part of the Ministry of Health’s (MOH) broader efforts to improve the health of residents in the north “by delivering care that is more integrated, preventive and person-centred”, said Senior Minister of State for Health Rahayu Mahzam at the launch.

Woodlands Hospital has launched four specialist-supported care programmes for asthma, diabetes, psychiatry and post-colonoscopy care.

During the debate over MOH’s budget on March 5, Rahayu told Parliament that diabetes and hypertension rates in northern Singapore are higher than average, and residents there exercise less.

The region was singled out to be the first to receive some extra help and efforts, include longer operating hours at 11 enhanced community health posts, health programmes for individuals at risk, specialist-supported care, and even health services at two mosques.

This is part of a national effort to nudge more than 500,000 residents in the north of the island republic, including the 250,000 living in Woodland, to take charge of their health.

Chief executive officer of Woodlands Hospital Joe Hau said the Digestive Health Centre represents the hospital’s commitment to building healthcare around the needs of the community.

“By strengthening access to specialised digestive care in the north, we want to help patients receive the right care and support them throughout their journey,” he said.

The centre is supported by multidisciplinary care teams, artificial intelligence-enabled technologies and rehabilitation services.

Better care is not only about the quality of diagnosis and treatment.

Rahayu, who is also the Minister of State for Communications and Information, added: “It is also about ensuring that care is well coordinated across the different settings where residents receive support. That is why we are strengthening the links between community, primary and specialist care, so that residents can receive the right support at each stage of their health journey.”

Minister of State for Health Rahayu Mahzam speaking at the official opening ceremony of the new health centre. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO

Citing the example of colorectal cancer, she said with timely screening, diagnosis and treatment, the outcome for these patients can be significantly different.

To this end, primary care physicians can refer eligible patients directly to the centre for diagnostic scopes after appropriate counselling on what the test is about and proper sample collection procedures.

According to the Singapore Cancer Registry 2023, colorectal cancer remains the second most common cancer in Singapore, with approximately 37 new cases for every 100,000 males and 27 for every 100,000 females.

Regular screening via Faecal Immunochemical Tests and colonoscopies can detect precancerous polyps. But only 44.9 per cent of Singapore residents aged 50 to 74 had undergone screening in 2024.

Rahayu said: “Better care is not only about the quality of diagnosis and treatment. It is also about ensuring patients receive the right care at the right time, as timely access can directly affect care outcomes.”