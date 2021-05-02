Woman, 88, who was TTSH patient, dies

An 88-year-old Singaporean woman, who was a patient at Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH), died from Covid-19 yesterday.

Last night, the Ministry of Health said the woman had been warded in Ward 9D from April 14, and was confirmed to have Covid-19 on April 28.

She had a history of cancer, hypertension, congestive cardiac failure, stroke and hyperlipidaemia.

Yesterday also saw nine locally transmitted cases, one of whom was a student from Edgefield Secondary School who tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday.

The Ministry of Education said the school will shift to home-based learning this week.

SEE THE BIG STORY