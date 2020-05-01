Woman, 58, is youngest Covid-19 patient here to die; IMH among new clusters

A 58-year-old woman died yesterday from complications due to Covid-19 infection, bringing the total number of such deaths here to 15.

She is the youngest patient here to die from the virus to date.

The woman, who is Case 703, had travelled to Europe and was confirmed to have the virus on March 26 after returning to Singapore.

Ng Teng Fong General Hospital has reached out to her family and is extending assistance to them, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Meanwhile, there were 528 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, the bulk of them foreign workers living in dormitories. This brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Singapore to 16,169.

Of the new cases, 85 per cent are linked to known clusters. The rest are pending contact tracing.

MOH also announced 12 new clusters, including the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) in Buangkok. Three of the new cases yesterday were linked to a previous case to form the cluster. The four cases linked to the IMH cluster are inpatients from an acute ward, said IMH yesterday.

The first patient is a 64-year-old man who was admitted to the ward on April 19. He was moved to an isolation ward on April 27 when he developed fever and a cough. He tested positive on April 28, and is now being treated at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases.

IMH then tested all remaining 34 patients in the same ward, as well as staff caring for them. Three patients, aged 49, 32 and 24, tested positive yesterday. As their symptoms are mild, they are being cared for at IMH in an isolation ward.

IMH said it will continue to monitor the 31 remaining patients who tested negative for the virus. It will also test more patients and staff.

Meanwhile, foreign workers living in dormitories made up 488 cases, due to extensive testing.

Most of them have mild illness and are being monitored in community isolation facilities or general wards of hospitals, said MOH.

Three are in the intensive care unit (ICU). Two of them had been admitted to hospital on April 18 and 19 respectively, and were transferred to the ICU when their condition deteriorated. The third patient was admitted directly to the ICU, and was confirmed to have Covid-19 infection subsequently.

Foreign workers living outside dorms made up 31 cases yesterday. Most are construction workers serving their stay-home notices. While the number of such cases increased yesterday, this has decreased from an average of 29 cases per day in the week before, to an average of 19 per day in the past week, said MOH.

Nine other new community cases comprised six Singaporeans and permanent residents and three work pass holders. The number of new cases in the community has decreased, from an average of 25 cases per day in the week before, to an average of 14 per day in the past week.

Update on cases

NEW CASES: 528 Imported: 0 Work permit (WP) holders in dorms: 488 COMMUNITY CASES Singaporeans/PRs: 6 Work passes: 3 Visit pass: 0 WP holders outside dorms: 31 CASES TO DATE Total: 16,169 Community: 1,201 WP holders not in dorms: 555 WP holders in dorms: 13,842 Imported: 571 In ICU: 22 Deaths from Covid-19: 15

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also decreased, from an average of 17 cases per day in the week before, to an average of seven per day in the past week.

There were no imported cases.