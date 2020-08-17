Why your bone and muscle health should not be neglected

Since the Covid-19 outbreak earlier this year, the narrative around healthcare has mostly been about taking care of our respiratory health — and with good reason.

But even as the pandemic continues to highlight respiratory issues, we shouldn’t let our other medical conditions take a back seat due to concerns about the safety of hospital visitations.

To allay such fears, hospitals in Singapore have put in place safeguards to assure patients, staff and visitors of their safety and well-being when visiting the hospitals.

Private healthcare provider Parkway Pantai — which has Gleneagles Hospital, Mount Elizabeth Hospital, Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital and Parkway East Hospital under its purview — has launched a series of strict measures to protect its staff, patients and visitors under its #HealthcareMadeSafer campaign.

Delay no more

Covid-19 safety concerns aside, putting off a visit to a specialist simply because you consider it to be a non-emergency is unwise, especially when it comes to orthopaedic conditions.

These are often associated with ageing or wear-and-tear due to intense sports, but are actually insidious health issues that could happen to the young or old alike. It affects not just the function of your back and spine, foot, ankle, hand, knee and shoulder, but also your overall lifestyle.

Examples include recurring sports injuries or shoulder and back pain that may seem manageable at first, but could deteriorate over time and eventually cause more discomfort and long-term complications.

Dr Benjamin Tow, orthopaedic specialist at Mount Elizabeth Hospital, says: “Injuries of the joints and spine could indicate microscopic tears to the tendons, ligaments and intervertebral discs. If these injuries are ignored it may lead to progression of the injury and a more serious condition at a later date.

“Working from home without the ergonomic furniture that the office may provide also increases the chance of poor posture overloading the joints of the neck and back.”



Warning signs to look out for

How can you tell if you have an underlying orthopaedic problem? A common red flag is persistent body pain that intensifies with weight bearing and/or inhibits your mobility and ability to function.

That nagging shoulder discomfort caused by hours of hunching over a laptop or working from home without a proper desk and chair is a good example. You might start feeling sore anywhere in or around your shoulder joint, and experience pain when you stretch to reach behind your back or overhead.

Similarly, a chronic ache or sharp stabbing pain in the wrist, affecting the function of the hand as well, is common. Typically caused by the impact of sports, accidental falls, and wear and tear, it can also be a result of small, repetitive movements like typing or using a mouse.

Another common scenario is experiencing a sharp pain in your back when picking up your child. Symptoms include muscle ache, and a pain that radiates down your leg or worsens when bending, lifting, standing or walking.

“As we reach our middle age, we may have underlying degenerative conditions in the joints and soft tissues which may be asymptomatic or minimally symptomatic, and which can be aggravated by seemingly simple and common tasks.

“Propagation of small injuries and inflammation of the soft tissues can lead to problems that are more difficult to solve at a later date,” says Dr Tow.

Some orthopaedic symptoms may also overlap with rheumatic diseases such as joint pain, muscular pain or back pain that may extend to the legs. In such cases, visit a healthcare professional for diagnosis.



A specialised orthopaedic health team

It goes without saying that the best way to receive the most effective treatment for an orthopaedic condition is to consult a specialist.

Mount Elizabeth Hospital’s (MEH) Orthopaedic Health unit comprises a dedicated team of orthopaedic surgeons, physiotherapists and occupational therapists working together to create a holistic treatment plan for their patients.

Specialising in the latest orthopaedic treatments, the team is able to utilise computer-aided navigation and robotic surgery, intraoperative neurological monitoring and radiological image guided injection to treat a range of conditions.

For example, if you suffer from spinal nerve compression, MEH offers spinal decompression surgery to relieve pressure on the nerve roots and spinal cord, while spinal fusion surgery restores stability to the spine. Both are minimally invasive procedures that help minimise blood loss and promote faster recovery, with less post-operative pain.

“These procedures have a high success rate (more than 90 per cent) of relieving pain from nerve compression, and back and neck pain from instability. They can also prevent the progression of nerve and spinal cord compression, which can lead to paralysis,” adds Dr Tow.

Post-surgery, MEH also provides rehabilitation services such as physiotherapy, occupational therapy and podiatry, along with home care services for patients to help them manage and improve their day-to-day functions.

Identifying any orthopaedic conditions you have early may also help improve your chances of a smoother recovery.

After all, the best (and simplest) way to stay healthy for a better tomorrow is being medically prepared and seeking treatment when necessary, and start taking charge of your health today.

