When you lose the ability to swallow or speak

Most of us take day-to-day functions like speaking and swallowing for granted – until we find it difficult to do either.

And when this happens, it’s probably a good reason to seek medical advice from an Ear, Nose, Throat (ENT) specialist.

Also known more formally as otorhinolaryngologydoctors, these are surgeons who treat anything related to the ear, nose and throat, and also head and neck conditions.

Dr Ravi Seshadri, an Ear, Nose, Throat (ENT) surgeon at the Novena ENT – Head & Neck Surgery Specialist Centre, has more than 20 years of experience. His areas of expertise are laryngology, the study and management of voice disorders, and phonosurgery, which is surgery related to voice issues.

He became interested in studying voice disorders when he was previously a consultant at the Department of Otolaryngology at Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

“A voice equipment company loaned us an instrument which examines the voice and asked us to evaluate it. Once I started using this equipment, I became interested [in laryngology].”

At the Novena ENT – Head & Neck Surgery Specialist Centre, he sees adult patients who mostly come to him with nasal allergies, snoring problems and changes in their voice. These conditions can then lead to poor sleep quality. Dr Ravi, who likens himself to “a voice doctor”, also sees paediatric patients with ear, nose and throat problems.

He said that the ear, nose and throat are intimately connected so for instance, nasal issues can lead to ear and throat issues.

“The problems that occur in this region are a common occurrence and can cause a lot of frustration for the patient as well as a loss of man hours at work.”



Dr Ravi Seshadri, an Ear, Nose, Throat (ENT) surgeon at the Novena ENT – Head & Neck Surgery Specialist Centre. PHOTO: NOVENA ENT



Causes of voice changes and disorders

Work can also be the reason why you lose your voice or why it becomes hoarse. According to Dr Ravi, certain occupations – think teaching and lecturing, singing and radio DJing – have a higher risk factor.

“Usually there is an inflammation of the vocal chords. When the inflammation settles, the problem settles,” he said.

Other reasons include a lack of hydration and, in more serious and unusual cases, there can be lesions restricting the vocal cords, cancers in the throat or even neurological issues.

When does a change in your voice become a red flag?

Dr Ravi advised: “If the hoarseness persists after two weeks and is associated with a difficulty in swallowing or breathing, one should seek an ENT consultation soonest.”

This is especially crucial if you are a smoker because you may be more prone to throat cancer which can cause tumours to develop in the throat or pharynx, the voice box or tonsils. Symptoms include a cough or sore throat that doesn’t go away, ear pain, difficulty in swallowing and changes in your voice.

In his younger patients, changes in their voices are usually not related to cancers but the result of voice abuse like frequent shouting.

Depending on the problem, Dr Ravi may prescribe medication and administer speech therapy and/or surgery. He is also well-known for pioneering the use of botulinum toxin (Botox) in patients with spasmodic voice conditions in Singapore. Those who suffer from this may experience involuntary spasms in the muscles of the voice box, causing their voices to break or sound strained – similar to how they would sound if they were strangled or choked.

After treatment, he advises patients to have a period of voice rest for about 10 to 14 days, consume less fried, oily and spicy food, and drink a lot of water.

“Hydration with water is the best. Nothing beats natural water.”

For more information, visit www.mountelizabeth.com.sg or 6898-6898 (Novena) to make an appointment with the specialists.

This article provides general information only and is not a substitute for medical advice. Please consult medical or healthcare professionals for advice on health-related matters.

