For those whose symptoms remain difficult to manage, treatments that go beyond creams and steroids may offer better long-term control. One young Singaporean’s experience shows what that can mean

Eczema can affect more than the skin, with persistent flare-ups disrupting daily activities and quality of life.

Living with eczema can take a toll beyond the skin2. Persistent itching, inflammation and recurring flare-ups can disrupt sleep and everyday activities, while visible symptoms may also influence how someone dresses, exercises and feels about their appearance2.

In Singapore, eczema, or atopic dermatitis, affects approximately 13 per cent of the population, with a higher prevalence among children at 20 per cent2.

Full-time national serviceman Dylan Seah, 24, knows how disruptive the condition can become. He has lived with eczema since he was nine months old, with symptoms becoming more severe and widespread as he grew older.

At its worst, his skin became extensively inflamed and weepy, sometimes complicated by infections. He was hospitalised several times, including once for two weeks, and regularly visited the National Skin Centre and Raffles Hospital while growing up.

By secondary school, Seah sometimes had to sit out physical education classes and had to wear bandages on his skin to prevent blood or fluid from affected areas staining his clothes.

“It would flare up so badly to the point where I had trouble walking and would be late for class,” he says.

How severe eczema can affect daily life

The visible symptoms affected his confidence too. When the flare-ups on his arms were particularly bad, he covered them by wearing a jacket.

During a hospital stay in 2018, Seah came under the care of Adjunct Associate Professor Nisha Suyien Chandran, division head and senior consultant at the Division of Dermatology, Department of Medicine at the National University Hospital.

Though long-term systemic steroids were deemed unsuitable as a measure for managing his condition, Prof Chandran noted that his eczema would flare whenever his steroid dosage was reduced1,2.

By 2020, his condition had become difficult enough to manage that he took a gap year from his polytechnic studies to focus on getting it under better control.

When eczema cannot be adequately controlled with topical medication, doctors may consider systemic therapies that work throughout the body1.

These include conventional medicines that suppress the immune system more broadly, as well as advanced systemic options such as biologics and Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors. The choice depends on the individual patient, as each option has different benefits, risks and monitoring requirements1.

When should you see a doctor for eczema? Adjunct Associate Professor Nisha Suyien Chandran says patients with mild eczema can first seek help from a primary care doctor, with specialist care considered when necessary2. She says: “Your primary care doctor would be able to help manage your eczema if it is mild or even moderate for short periods. If it’s more severe, primary care doctors can refer you to dermatologists as needed2.” Signs of skin infection should also prompt medical attention, particularly if symptoms worsen or there are signs that the infection has spread2,8. Prof Chandran notes that a serious infection from severely compromised skin can cause symptoms such as fever and low blood pressure9,10. Frequent or persistent flare-ups that interfere with sleep or everyday activities are another reason to seek medical advice, regardless of how much skin is affected2. She says: “If you get frequent flare-ups or areas of skin that are persistently inflamed and these disrupt your quality of life, sleep, self-confidence or daily activities – however mild the eczema seems, even if it’s just one itchy spot at your elbow that keeps you awake at night – that’s a reason to seek medical attention too2.”

What treatments are available for moderate-to-severe eczema?

During his gap year, Seah joined a medical trial involving a biologic medication.

Explains Prof Chandran: “Biologics, which are given by injection every few weeks, work by specifically targeting and blocking the exact proteins or signals in the immune system that trigger inflammation3.”

JAK inhibitors are another treatment option for certain patients. Taken orally, they work by blocking specific processes inside immune and inflammatory cells to stop overactive immune signals1,4.



Prof Chandran explains: “Advanced systemic options have expanded the choices available to patients whose eczema remains difficult to control, and different options have different benefits, risks and monitoring requirements1.”

One consideration when selecting a treatment is how quickly symptoms respond5. She says: “For instance, JAK inhibitors provide itch relief very quickly, often within a few days of starting the drug. They also very quickly help reduce the severity of the lesions of eczema as well5.”

However, speed of response is only one factor when choosing a treatment, and JAK inhibitors are not appropriate for every patient1.

She continues: “JAK inhibitors may not be suitable for certain patients with cardiovascular or cancer-related risk factors1.

“The appropriate treatment depends on factors including disease severity, response to previous treatments, a patient’s medical history and individual risk factors, and these should be determined in consultation with a doctor1.”

Eligible patients may receive subsidies for eczema treatment and medication6,7. The Ministry of Health is also reviewing whether eczema should be included under the Chronic Disease Management Programme (CDMP), which allows patients to use MediSave for outpatient treatment of covered chronic conditions.

Patients can check with their healthcare provider about available subsidies and financial assistance schemes7.

Better control, a more active life

For Seah, better eczema control meant being able to take part in activities he had previously struggled with. However, his condition has not disappeared entirely, and he still experiences occasional flare-ups.

He says: “My eczema still flares up, but it’s insignificant compared to what it used to be. There’s much less weeping, there’s no bleeding, and there are no more open wounds.”

After resuming his studies at Singapore Polytechnic, he also became more physically active. He joined co-curricular activities including bowling and Krav Maga, a close-quarters self-defence system – a marked change from his school days, when bad flare-ups made even walking a challenge.

He says: “It was more strenuous than I expected, but by the time I started doing it, my skin was better to the point that I could actually start exercising. And it was a really big testament to how far my skin had come to the point: I could run, do push ups, sit-ups.”

The psychological effects of growing up with visible eczema have taken longer to fade. Seah says years of dealing with discoloured and weeping skin affected his confidence, particularly when it came to dating.

Through the hospital visits, medication routines and difficult flare-ups, his family remained a constant source of support.

Seah says: “They were always there for me, even when I needed extra effort, care and attention while growing up. They had to take me to the hospital, remind me to take my medicine, and eat the right foods, just so that my skin didn’t flare up. And I’m very thankful for that.”



Find out how to manage atopic dermatitis and when to seek help.



Footnotes:

1. Yew YW, Alagappan U, Aw D, et al. Updated consensus guidelines for management of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis in Singapore: Integrating biologics, Janus kinase inhibitors and conventional therapies. Ann Acad Med Singap. 2024;53(11):670–682. doi:10.47102/annals-acadmedsg.2024158.

2. Agency for Care Effectiveness. Mild and moderate atopic dermatitis (eczema): A journey from flare to care. ACE Clinical Guideline. Published Feb 27, 2026; updated July 29, 2026.

3. National Eczema Association. Biologics & injectables for eczema. Medically reviewed Apr 21, 2025.

4. Lin CM, Cooles FA, Isaacs JD. Basic mechanisms of JAK inhibition. Mediterr J Rheumatol. 2020;31(Suppl 1):100–104. doi:10.31138/mjr.31.1.100. PMID: 32676567; PMCID: PMC7361186.

5. Ständer S, Kwatra SG, Silverberg JI, et al. Early itch response with abrocitinib is associated with later efficacy outcomes in patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis. Am J Clin Dermatol. 2023;24(1):97–107. doi:10.1007/s40257-022-00738-4.

6. Ministry of Health Singapore. List of subsidised drugs.

7. Ministry of Health Singapore. Subsidies for drugs on the Medication Assistance Fund (MAF) List at Public Healthcare Institutions.

8. National Medication Information Workgroup (NHG Health, NUHS, SingHealth). Eczema. HealthHub. Last reviewed June 20, 2024.

9. Wang V, Boguniewicz J, Boguniewicz M, Ong PY. The infectious complications of atopic dermatitis. Ann Allergy Asthma Immunol. 2021;126(1):3–12. doi:10.1016/j.anai.2020.08.002.

10. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. About sepsis. Updated Aug 17, 2026.

11. Living with Eczema Singapore. Atopic dermatitis care.

The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the expert(s), speaker(s) or participant(s) featured herein. This material is intended for educational and/or disease awareness purposes only and should not be used as a substitute for consulting a healthcare professional. For more information, speak to a healthcare professional. References are available upon request. All images are for illustration purposes only.

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