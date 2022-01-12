Ask The Experts: When do breast cancer patients need a total mastectomy?

Cancer is the leading cause of death in Singapore and the most common type that

afflicts women is breast cancer, with over 2,000 cases being diagnosed every year.

Nearly 1 in 12 women in Singapore will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime.

One in four women with the disease is at an advanced stage of it, with 15 per cent

presenting in stage 3 and 10 per cent in stage 4, according to Dr Chan Ching Wan, a

senior consultant and breast surgeon at Solis Breast Care and Surgery Centre.

The rest of breast cancer patients – at 75 per cent – present with early stage disease,

she adds.

Early detection of the disease offers a high chance of recovery. For some patients

whose conditions take a turn for the worse, they may wonder if they will have to go for a mastectomy to surgically remove one or both their breasts, or risk losing their lives. But the fact is that it is no longer true that mastectomy is necessary to combat late-stage breast cancer.

Dr Chan says: “Patients presenting with late-stage breast cancer all go for chemotherapy as first treatment. Half of those with stage 3 cancer may no longer need a mastectomy, but the other half will still need it.

“Patients with stage 4 cancer do not routinely need surgery, unless there are specific

skin care problems.”