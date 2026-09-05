Rare disorder leaves toddler struggling to produce cell energy

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Little Oliver Soh began having seizures and showed signs of developmental delay within months of his birth. The toddler, seen here with his father, Keltonn Soh, and mother, Leow Kai Wen, has primary coenzyme Q10 deficiency.

SINGAPORE – Three-year-old Oliver Soh was born healthy, then came the signs that something was not right.

His mother, Leow Kai Wen, became concerned a few months after his birth when she felt “something was off with him”.

“There wasn’t much eye contact when I played with him or interacted with him. I have an older son, so I just kept watching the videos I took of him . My first guess was autism,” said Leow, 38, a vice-principal at a pre-school.

Then Oliver started jerking and vomiting. His parents thought it was the result of a road accident.

“It was three days after a bus hit my car from behind. He was then only three months old,” said his father, civil servant Keltonn Soh, 40.

As Oliver was not meeting the developmental milestones expected of a baby his age, he was sent for an electroencephalogram (EEG), a non-invasive test that records brain activity using sensors placed on the scalp.

“The results seemed a little off, but they were still in the normal range,” Leow said. “A month later, he had infantile spasms. I was carrying him when his arms and legs flailed up repeatedly. I counted. It was at least 20 times. He was sent for another EEG and scans. It was confirmed that he had infantile spasms and was treated with steroids.”

Soh said his son’s steroid therapy was abruptly stopped rather than slowly weaned, causing the spasms to return. Twice in a row, Oliver spent his father’s birthday in the hospital.

For more than a year, the family searched for answers and eventually found them after putting Oliver through genomic testing at the National University Hospital (NUH).

In July 2024, when Oliver was 18 months old, he was diagnosed with primary coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10) deficiency, a rare genetic disorder caused by gene mutations that disrupt the body’s ability to make enough of this natural substance, which is vital for cell energy and protection.

“I remember sitting in the couch in the ward and both of us cried. That was when I knew the seriousness and irreversibility of Oliver’s condition. But as a couple, we decided to give our son his best life,” Soh said.

Cellular energy production disrupted

Geneticist Chin Hui-Lin from NUH explained that CoQ10-related disorders do not have a biochemical signature that is evident in a newborn, making them undetectable by the National Expanded Newborn Screening programme.

She noted that primary CoQ10 deficiency is extremely rare, belonging to a specific family of mitochondrial disorders that impair cellular energy and protection.

“Collectively, the prevalence is one in 100,000 people. For CoQ10 specifically, it is a rarer subset of this,” Chin said.

“The particular mutation that Oliver was detected with is an East Asian founder variant, which means it is only uniquely detected in East and South-east Asians (particularly southern Chinese cohorts).”

Furene Wang, a paediatric neurologist with the Khoo Teck Puat – National University Children’s Medical Institute at NUH, said: “For Oliver, his brain, in particular, lacks CoQ10. His deficiency results in developmental delays, feeding difficulties and epilepsy.

“We are also monitoring his other organs as (the condition) can affect his hearing, vision and sometimes his heart and kidneys . These are organs that are very mitochondrial-driven and demand high energy. ”

Paediatric neurologist Furene Wang (left) and geneticist Chin Hui-Lin from NUH with Oliver Soh, who has primary co-enzyme Q10 deficiency, a rare inherited disorder caused by mutations in the COQ4 gene. ST PHOTO: BRIAN TEO

To manage his condition, the doctor prescribed a supplement with extra high doses of CoQ10, “which is essential in replacing his deficiency”.

“The difficulty with that is the CoQ10 actually does not cross the blood-brain barrier. Even though there are high levels (of CoQ10) in the blood, it does not necessarily mean there are high levels in the brain.

“In that sense, it is hard to test the brain levels of CoQ10. But we still measure blood levels as a surrogate marker,” Wang said.

The blood-brain barrier is a protective border of cells that separates circulating blood from the brain’s fluid, allowing vital nutrients like water, oxygen and glucose to pass into the brain while keeping harmful toxins, bacteria and large molecules out.

Wang said that while the supplement is one of the treatments for the disorder, it is not a cure because it does not replace the faulty gene; it simply improves the CoQ10 levels.

“It has been shown to help with seizures. It may even help prevent certain organ dysfunction like (that of) the heart. It is really the main management for Oliver. He is also on anti-seizure medicine.

“Whenever he has bad seizures, they actually affect his development and progress. It was only after controlling them with Keppra that we started to see some improvement in terms of his interactions and motor skills,” Wang said.

The other mainstay of treatment is multidisciplinary care involving therapists, a dietitian and a feeding clinic – all these stakeholders contribute greatly to his progress.

Since then, Oliver’s seizures have become better controlled, and he has continued to reach developmental milestones, including sitting and standing with support, reaching for objects independently, calling out to family members and becoming more responsive.

High cost of treating rare conditions

Keltonn Soh feeding his son Oliver mashed avocado and banana for dinner. ST PHOTO: BRIAN TEO

Managing a child with a rare condition in Singapore can be expensive, with costs ranging anywhere from $2,000 to over $24,000 a month, especially when specialised drugs or gene therapies are needed.

“Middle-income families like ours may look like we earn enough not to qualify for subsidies, yet we still carry exceptional and long-term costs in caring for Oliver,” Soh said. “We work hard precisely because we need to build a secure future for him, especially when we may no longer be around to care for him.”

Leow added: “The medication, visits to multiple specialists and therapists, and tests – they are expensive. That is the cost we will need to bear for the rest of our lives, and unfortunately, without any subsidies.”

But no amount of money is too much for Oliver’s health, they both agreed.

“Every child has videos and photos of their milestones and birthday celebrations, but when I look back at the memories on my mobile phone, I see Oliver in the hospital. Even Apple Memories automatically creates an album of him in hospital.

“As his mum, it pains me a lot,” Leow said, tears flowing.

Soh added: “That is why we want our two boys to enjoy their childhood. We also do not want to shortchange our older son, Liam, of his childhood. We take them overseas every year even though it is a logistical nightmare.

“If Apple Memories on the phone creates such awful ones, we can create better ones for them.”