What's in that smoke?

After a cigarette is lit up, the temperature inside can hit as high as 950 deg C and, in the process, spew more than 7,000 toxic substances. A study released in May by the Health Sciences Authority on cigarettes sold in Singapore found high levels of the following: and 1, 3-butadiene, which are emitted in the exhaust fumes of motor vehicles

commonly found in barbecued food and emissions from diesel engines

an air pollutant

used in embalming bodies

the main chemical that causes addiction

a cocktail of more than 7,000 chemicals, though not the same as the tar used to make roads

Tobacco-specific nitrosamines, which may cause cancer

Benzo(a)pyrene Benzene Carbon monoxide Formaldehyde Nicotine Tar Tobacco